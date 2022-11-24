Three high school football teams from the area are playing Friday.
Hilldale had hoped to be one of them, but its season came to a close on the west Oklahoma plains, dropping a 24-20 decision at Elk City.
Elk City will take on Cushing in one semifinal, the winner getting the survivor between Wagoner and Poteau.
For Hilldale, it’s an 11th knockout in the quarterfinal round dating back to the start of the school in the 1980s. At no time have the Hornets been to the semifinals.
Another view of that: this Hilldale team at 9-3 made it as far as any team the school has had.
“I’m extremely proud of what this senior group has accomplished,” said Hilldale head coach David Blevins. “A lot of them have played for four years and almost all for sure played for three. You take that freshman group that was part of a 4-6 team and we go from there to 11-2, 8-3 and 9-3. They’ve had a good run.”
Two of those were quarterfinal finishes.
Eric Virgil set a career rushing mark with 4,960 yards, breaking the previous school record set by Mikey Winston with 4,647. Virgil had 2,079 on the year, falling short of Winston’s 2,140. His most recent offer to play college ball came from Pitt State. Others should rise to the occasion before the final signing period in February.
Two-way lineman Evan Keefe is headed for Air Force.
“We’ll sit down with others when we get back to school and see where the interest is in both the kids and then look at what’s out there as far as schools,” said Blevins, whose team rolled into town about 2:30 a.m. Saturday from the 4 1/2 hour quarterfinal road trip, then departed for home and has not met since then.
The Hornets’ loss of 18 seniors, nearly all of whom contributed in significant ways, will be the most in any year since Blevins arrived in 2019.
“We lost quite a bit defensively going into last year but had most of the offense back, and the year before it was the other way around,” Blevins said. “This time it’s going to be both sides.”
They return one starter on the offensive line where four played most of their entire high school career together. One of those is also the kicker, Cash Schiller, who set a school record against Fort Gibson with a 53-yard field goal. Mason Forhan got some experience on the line.
Virgil will have to be replaced, more than likely with Dejay Pierce, who saw intermittent action there while playing defense. Mason Pickering also had some reps there but was also the quarterback when Caynen David, another senior, sprained an ankle and missed almost a month.
Keefe and Wyatt Branscum were huge assets on the defensive line. Both graduate in May.
Hayden Pickering will be a main target at receiver. He’s not kin to Mason, but both will be juniors.
“We’ve got to go to work,” Blevins said. “That’s been our goal every year since we’ve been here. Our younger classes have had some success at the junior high program. We’ll be young, but we’ll keep working and I think we’ll surprise some people.”
Blevins took over in the summer the defensive coordinator position when Earnie Ragland left in early summer. The head coach didn’t know whether that position will be filled by another in 2023.
“You never know what teaching spots will be open, and that will factor in,” Blevins said. “I’d like to say my whole staff will stay but there hasn’t been any year yet I’ve had the same staff.”
