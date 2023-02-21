Six schools flirted with state berths, getting within a victory of going last spring.
Two made it.
But some of those teams that didn’t make it are reloaded and taking aim, another that did seems to have only one thing to get by, and the other has some big pieces in play but some holes too.
And there are others with hope.
Here’s a runaround of the area’s baseball diamonds as the 2023 season counts down to its March start.
Oktaha
Sooner or later, the Tigers, 30-8 last year, are bound to take out that Silo in the middle of their way.
The Rebels were the only thing standing between Oktaha and a title last spring and in 2021 (fall). And who knows what would have happened if Silo hadn’t knocked the Tigers off in last fall’s semifinal and also the 2021 spring semifinal.
The arguable ace of the staff the last couple of years in Jake Blackwell did graduate, but no harm, no foul. Tyler Allen was 7-1 with a 1.80 ERA and 59 strikeouts. Junior Maddox Edwards was 9-1 in the spring with a 3.14 ERA. Both were All-Phoenix in 2022 as position players.
Allen, Edwards, Hunter Dearman, Brody Surmont and Dylan Walden all hit .300 or better, Walden (.423) leading the pack, and all against a schedule spiced with powerhouses up to 6A. Darren Ledford, All-Phoenix as a freshman last year, and Kipton Christian were in the heart of a fall batting order. Allen, Edwards and Ledford were All-Phoenix in 2022.
Fort Gibson
Jim Sherl has already dodged a fastball. The first-year Fort Gibson coach, who spent 18 seasons at Claremore fell suddenly ill a few weeks ago and had an emergency surgery to remove a brain tumor. He’s got a clean bill of health (check) and arriving with two sons who will also be on the roster in senior Gannon and freshman Nolan, inherits a core of talent from back-to-back state tournament teams.
It all starts with two-time All-Phoenix MVP Weston Rouse, signed and delivered after this season to Oklahoma State. Rouse was 7-0 a year ago with 98 strikeouts and an 0.43 ERA, the second year in succession he’s been under 1.00. He also hit .350.
They’ll be deep in the outfield with All-Phoenix 2022 selections Hunter Branch and Wyatt Pierce, and newcomer Gannon Sherl. The infield is the question mark, starting with Cole Mahaney, still recovering from knee issues. The shortstop was also part of a deep rotation on the mound. Pierce will likely move in to one spot, but graduation also took four starters around the horn and at catcher. Can the Tigers, 25-7 a year ago, make it three consecutive state trips? It will depend on plugging those infield holes.
Hilldale
The Hornets, 22-15 a year ago and a regional finalist, lost their mound ace to graduation in Kielton Siedlik, but there’s still good pieces at Hilldale returning. Cole Leach committed to Arkansas as a freshman, hit .315 and had a 3.34 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 29 innings on the mound.
Also on the mound will be Chad Parks (2.71 ERA, 31 innings). Caynen David (.397) led the team in hitting last year and will be in the outfield, where he made All-Phoenix at last year, and he’ll also be in the mound rotation. Mason Pickering at catcher will give Hilldale a stout battery. The All-Phoenix Newcomer of the Year hit .385 and threw out 12 of 31 attempts with four pickoffs.
Muskogee
Six have starting experience on a team that made major strides last year, going 10-18. Aiden Barnoski (infield, pitcher), Kale Testerman (outfield, pitcher), Dale Grant (pitcher, infielder), Ben Fulbright (utility, pitcher), Jarrett Crawford (catcher, pitcher) and Thairenn Thompson (outfield, pitcher) all return.
Of the bunch, Barnoski had the top batting average at .300, with Grant at .289. Grant also had 50 strikeouts in 48 2/3 innings. Kylin Blue (outfield/pitcher), has shown some spark as a sophomore in scrimmages.
Haskell
A core of Haymakers gives this team some punch coming off a 25-5 year that ended in heartbreaking fashion in the region finals. Senior Brannon Westmoreland hit .458 with 11 doubles and was 10-0 on the mound when not playing catcher, striking out 114 and posting an 0.64 ERA. When behind the plate, Brady Neal is back on the mound as a sophomore, hitting .324 but on the mound carrying an 8-2 mark with 69 strikeouts and a 2.32 ERA in 57 1/3 innings. Senior Lane Mann is back in center field (.414). The key loss is shortstop Fernando Gonzales. Westmoreland and MAnn were All-Phoenix last year.
Wagoner
Bulldogs coach Johnny Hutchens in his first full season has a cast led by All-Phoenix shortstop Trey Wood (.423, 13 doubles, 28 stolen bases) and utility Cody Wheeler (.422) as key bats. But there’s also Gabe Rodriguez, a multi-year starter in the outfield who hit .350, outfield//first baseman Keaton Cole (.390-) and Kale Charboneau (.368) in the infield, was at third and may move to second. Lots of depth and flexibility for Hutchens to play with, which will also include catcher Zane Cory and also will see contributions from Eli Stevens on the mound and Jacob Barney.
Eufaula
Seminole State bound Luke Adcock is at the heart of the Ironheads’ lineup that was 25-10 and took Keys to the distance in regionals before falling a win short of state. The three-year starter and three-time All-Phoenix performer hit .450 with 16 doubles and 38 RBIs and when not at shortstop, was 8-1 with a 2.23 ERA and 67 strikeouts on the mound. Infielders Draven Gragg, Brett Pippenger, Hayden Robinson and outfielder Carson Luna are among those who will need to rally around him.
Warner
Pitcher Wyatt Hamilton (.360), third baseman Jace Jackson (.402), outfielder Adam Thompson (.442), shortstop Caden Thompson (.492) and catcher Cole Mayfield (.400) have the offensive punch among seven returning starters on a team that was 22-9 and lost in the regional finals. Things could get really interesting for the Eagles before Hamilton, both Thompsons and Justin Duke head off together as teammates at Southwestern Christian.
Porter
The left side of the infield is back. Mason Plunk hit .375 with 16 doubles. Logan Crain at third hit .330 with 45 RBIs. Blake Cole returns at catcher and hit .320 last year. All of these are seniors. Cyle McElmurry had a 2.75 ERA and 7-3 record as a freshman last year. Porter was 25-11 last year.
Checotah
The Wildcats were 6-21 a year ago. A key loss was multi-time All-Phoenix standout Brock Butler, who hit .425. Bronson Bouher (OF-P), Lane Elliott (C/P) and transfer Jacob Jones (3B/P) will be relied on as well as the only senior, Levi Lowe (1B/P).
Webbers Falls
The Warriors were 16-14 last year and return starters Maddux Shelby, Blaize Herriman, Isaiah Terrell and Stryker Chappell.
