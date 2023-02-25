HASKELL — Lions and Tigers and errors — oh my.
With apologies to the Wizard of Oz, the Lady Lions of Howe and the Lady Tigers of Oktaha gave the crowd at the Franklin Event Center a taste of all three Saturday night, but in the end Howe made it two win out of three over Oktaha for the season and, in a bit of déjà vu, knocked off the Lady Tigers at the same spot in the playoffs as last year, 59-58 in the Class 2A Area II regional championship finals.
The first half was case of a hot-shooting Howe team and an ice-cold shooting Oktaha team. The Lady Lions were 7-of-17 from 3-point land while the Lady Tigers were just 6-of-27 and that included a nearly nine-minute scoreless stretch. Oktaha owned a 14-11 lead with 1:45 to play in the first quarter but Howe went on an 18-0 run and when the dust settled, led 29-20 at halftime.
The Lady Tigers utilized a zone trap in the backcourt to force five Howe turnovers and held the Lady Lions without a 3-point basket in the quarter to claw their way back into the game. Brynna Rodden had eight of her 17 points in the quarter and two Ava Scott free-throws at the end of the quarter gave Oktaha its first lead since late in the first quarter at 41-39.
Gracie Harjo helped lead an Oktaha fourth quarter charge with five points as they outscored Howe 7-2 early in the quarter to take their widest lead of the game at 48-41 with 5:40 to play. It was still a seven-point Tiger lead a minute later and then Abby Huie hit a pair of 3s and Ashlynn Dalton added a bucket for Howe as they regained the lead 53-52 with 2:25 to play. Oktaha worked through a 2:30 minute scoreless streak before Bekah Bunch hit a bucket and Rodden added two charities to retake the lead 56-53 with 1:26 left in the game.
With inside a minute to play, the turnover bug hit the Lady Tigers with three crucial mistakes allowing Slatey Jo Free to hit a free throw, Kadyence Delt to hit a basket and Karsyn Nye to nail one of two charities to give Howe the lead at 59-58. The teams exchanged turnovers with :18 left and Oktaha committed another turnover with :12 left. Howe missed a shot and Oktaha got the ball in the forecourt as a long pass was tipped out of bounds by Howe. But Oktaha’s throw-in with 1.4 seconds left went awry mending the game.
“Those cold spells in the second and fourth quarter hurt. They shot really well in the first half, and we didn’t shoot well,” said Lady Tiger coach Kia Holmes. “But I’m super proud of the girls and their effort in the second half was unbelievable. We turned up the pressure on defense in the second half but we just didn’t have an answer for their bigs’ inside rebounding.”
Scott joined Rodden with 17 points for Oktaha while Bunch added 10. On the night the Lady Tigers shot just 28 percent from the field for the game and committed 15 turnovers. Huie led the way for Howe with 15 points.
Both teams will advance to next week’s area tournament in Seminole with the Lady Tigers (21-5) playing Walters Thursday night at 6 p.m. and Howe (22-5) facing Amber-Pocasset Friday night at 6.
