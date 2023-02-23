By Mike Kays
HASKELL — There will be tougher tests.
But for now, the Oktaha Lady Tigers are playing about as well as anyone in 2A, dominating the Hulbert Lady Riders from the opening tip in a 92-40 win Thursday night, and at 21-4 find themselves in Saturday’s 2A Area II regional championship game here.
It followed a 77-38 district tile win against Sallisaw Central on Saturday and was the biggest victory margin since a 72-point win over Lakewood Christian on Dec. 8.
“We can score a bunch at times but sometimes we go cold,” Oktaha coach Kia Holmes said. “I hope we can keep it going. It really starts on the defensive end and when we’re playing good defense it carries over and we get a lot of ups and downs off that.”
Mileigh Needham’s free throws near the end of the first quarter had Oktaha up 20, 24-4. BrenLee Morgan’s 3 with 1:08 to go in the half made it a 30-point margin.
It grew to 40, 58-18, on Brynna Rodden’s bucket-and-1 with 4:25 to go in the third and reached 50 on Miley Holt’s 3 with 4:40 remaining.
Yet Ava Scott had the heaviest bag, scoring 28 points.
Needham had 13, Shianne Dill 11, Rodden 10 and Morgan 10.
Up next for Oktaha is Howe (21-5), a 56-45 winner over Panama. It’ll mark the third meeting between the teams. Oktaha lost 57-46 in the second game of the season on Dec. 2 and bet How 56-46 on Jan. 10 in Oktaha. It’ll be a rematch of last year’s regional final in Okmulgee.
Hulbert (10-15) faces a two-win situation Friday and Saturday to reach the area tournament.
Boys:
Hulbert 40, Oktaha 35
The Tigers had more than their share of opportunities, including two of three missed free throws with a chance to tie late.
But 12-of-45 (26 percent) shooting can be attributed to upstart Hulbert’s defense too, which held Oktaha’s leading scorer on the year, Preston Holmes, to three points on just two shots in the first half. He finished with 13, same as Hulbert’s Tyler Simpson for high point honors
Grant Edwards, who was also held scoreless for much of the contest until his 3 from the top of the circle got Oktaha to within one at 35-34, was fouled on a 3 with 26.6 seconds to play. He missed the first two before hitting one, and the Riders rode it out with a Tyler Simpson feed to Kris Glenn for two and a free throw by Cody Botts.
“Our biggest emphasis was to win the game defensively,” said Hulbert coach Jordan Hill, a former Fort Gibson Tiger standout, as his team moved to 9-15. “I’ve known Preston since he was a freshman and our teams played in the same conference. We knew he was their best player and had to have our attention. Grant is a great shooter. He hit a big one late. But our guys responded to those challenges.”
Hulbert led by as many as 11 late in the first half.
“Sometimes you tighten up when it doesn’t go in early and sometimes the ball bounces funny,” said Oktaha coach Blake Walden.”We’ve just got to get our heads up and come ready to play tomorrow to get another day.”
Oktaha (18-8) will take on Haworth (15-10) at 3 p.m. Friday with the winner advancing to Saturday’s consolation final. Hulbert tangles with Wister in Saturday’s regional final.
All games are at Haskell.
