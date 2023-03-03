If Wagoner is to get to the Class 4A state tournament, it will take some deep gut resolve and some better fortune than befell them Friday night.
The Lady Bulldogs not only lost 70-33 to No. 1 Lincoln Christian in the 4A Area II championship game at Stroud, but they’ll likely have to play Saturday’s consolation championship minus arguably its best player and if not that, the area’s best post player in 5-foot-11 junior Gracy Shieldnight.
Shieldnight went down with a knee injury with :08 left in the first quarter. Wagoner, which led 8-3 at one point fueled by two 3s from Cambri Pawpa, had undergone a 14-1 run to trail 17-9 at quarter’s end, and it got worse from there.
They trailed by as many as 40, but much of that was with Wagoner coach Randi Pawpa emptying her bench to eat up minutes.
"When somebody gets hurt it affects the whole group,” she said. “We played hard, and we got some younger kids a lot of playing time. If we couldn’t make a run, we were going to sub and our younger kids played amazing. I was so proud of them.”
Ellie Bruggerman had 14 points for LCHS (25-1), a 3A semifinalist last year.
Wagoner (21-5) will get Harding Charter, a 54-45 winner over Locust Grove in a 6 p.m. contest Saturday. The Lady Bulldogs beat Harding 58-48 in the area championship last week behind Shieldnight’s 26 points, 15 points and four blocked shots.
“We’re hoping for the best,” the coach said of Shieldnight. “We just told them we have two chances, so we get another shot. We’re familiar with Harding. We’ll make the changes we need to make, compete, and try to get it.”
That game tips at 6 p.m. Saturday.
