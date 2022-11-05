Record-wise, Hilldale tied for the District 4A-4 championship with its 64-21 win over Fort Gibson, the biggest margin of victory in the series for the Hornets.

That's the good news.

The bad news came a little less than 48 hours after retaining the Red-White Rumble Rock when Ada knocked off Broken Bow 14-7 in Broken Bow, dropping the Savages out of what would have been a three-way tie for the title, and a marginal points edge that would have given Hilldale the edge over Broken Bow and Poteau.

Instead, it's Poteau and Hilldale in a two-way tie, and the top seed into the playoffs and two home games goes to the now five-time champion Pirates.

Hilldale, who had a watch party for Saturday's game, will host McLain, which got the 3 seed out of 4A-3 in a tiebreaker with Miami and Oologah, the latter ousted from the postseason. Miami will go to Poteau. Also, Wagoner, the 4A-3 runner-up, gets Ada, who gains the third spot and avoids going to No. 1 Cleveland. That is Broken Bow's prize for losing Saturday.

After a game-clinching interception by Ada, the map was set for the Hornets in an afternoon of pizza but no desired prize.

"We were disappointed but our kids understand this can happen if you put things in other people's hands," Hilldale coach David Blevins said of his 8-2 team whose only district loss in six matchups was a 30-7 loss at Poteau. "We needed help, we didn't get it, and we'll start getting ready for McLain tomorrow."

McLain (5-5) pulled an upset of sorts in some eyes by knocking off Oologah 25-13 on Thursday night. The Hornets and McLain were in 4A-4 until the biennial realignment process by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association moved the Titans to 4A-3 for 2022 and 2023. They last met in the eighth game of the 2021 regular season at Hilldale. The Hornets won 45-12 after winning 48-14 in 2020 in Tulsa.

Prior to that, they met in 2014 and 2015 when Hilldale was in 3A and played McLain in non-district, winning 42-7 and 49-23 against a team featuring Oakland Raider running back Josh Jacobs, a national champion at Alabama.

Kickoff will be 7:30 p.m. Friday at Hornet Stadium.

***

Wagoner head coach Dale Condict’s watch party was in his living room by himself.

“Just watching through one time they were very disciplined in the way they played, I thought they were scrappy on defense and their quarterback has tall rangy receivers,” said Condict, whose team has outscored four opponents by 54-5 since losing 42-0 to No. 1 Cushing.

Both Hilldale and Wagoner will hit the road after first-round wins. Hilldale would play the Newcastle-Elk City winner and Wagoner would take on Tuttle or Chickasha. Wagoner lost to Tuttle in last year’s second round.