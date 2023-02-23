SHAWNEE – Now boasting a 15-game winning streak, and resiliency is how the Fort Gibson Lady Tigers got there in Thursday’s Class 4A Area IV regional semifinal round.
Seven free throws off the hands of Stephanie Hickman, Addy Whiteley and Heaven Frost in overtime was the difference as the Lady Tigers knocked off the No. 10 Mannford Lady Pirates 46-44 and will play Anadarko at 6 p.m. Saturday at North Rock Creek in Shawnee.
Whiteley, who hit just two of her first 10 shots from the line, hit three of four shots in getting Fort Gibson a 46-42 lead with 12 seconds left in overtime.
Hickman sank three earlier after being fouled on a 3-point shot. All but two points for the Lady Tigers in overtime came via the free throw line.
“We’re always going to fight, we have a saying, ‘up 10, down 10, doesn’t matter’, we’re going to bring it no matter what until the game is over,” said Lady Tiger coach Scott Lowe.
“This was an ugly win, but a win nonetheless, our girls fought and showed a ton of resilience.”
The Lady Tigers led 13-5 after one quarter where they capitalized on six forced Lady Pirate turnovers.
Then it became like two boxers trading blows. Mannford (20-3) busted back into the game on a back of an 11-2 run with 3:12 remaining in the second quarter. The Lady Tigers countered with Hickman finding five of her game high 13 points as Linzi Foutch added four from the inside game, the last a putback at the buzzer as FGHS held a 23-16 lead entering halftime.
Then the proverbial well dried up in the third stanza for Fort Gibson.
The Lady Tigers were 1-of-14 in the quarter and Mannford went ahead 26-26 on a jumper by Charleigh Hewitt as time expired in the period.
Mannford opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer and a 29-25 lead, but Hickman and Whiteley countered to give FGHS 32-30 once again. Kenzie Snell hit her only 3-pointer of the game from the right wing, Frost then sank two free throws with under a minute left for a 37-34 lead.
Kylie Hewitt had other thoughts when she calmly nailed a 3-pointer from the top of the key with 22 seconds remaining to knot the game at 37 all.
Foutch gave the Lady Tigers the quick advantage opening overtime with a layup then Hickman hit her three free throws at the 2:49 mark for a 42-39 lead. The rest was history as Whiteley redeemed herself for her shaky start, sinking three of four free throws in the final 20-seconds.
“All we thought about coming into this game was playing on Saturday night,” said Lowe. “Now we’re where we wanted to be and the goal is just win and keep advancing.”
Whiteley ended with 11 points, six rebounds and three steals. Foutch had six points to go with 11 rebounds. Frost, coming off the bench, added five points, seven rebounds and three steals/
Lynzee Stanley fouled out midway through the fourth quarter and could only muster three points, all from free throws.
Boys:
North Rock Creek 76, Fort Gibson 38
It was a King’s night as North Rock Creek Cougar David King pumped in seven 3-pointers, all in the first half, to send the Tigers into the elimination bracket.
“They’re a good team for sure, but our season isn’t over yet, we get to play tomorrow,” said Fort Gibson coach Todd Dickerson. “Sixteen teams don’t get to play tomorrow, we still have a chance to advance and keep playing.”
The Tigers (7-17) had turned their fortunes around of sorts, winning four of their last five games and looked to give the Cougars a run for their money as they went toe-to-toe with the No. 8 team in the state for the first eight minutes of the game.
However, North Rock Creek (20-4) had other plans as they sprinted out on a 13-2 run to open the second quarter and a 32-15 lead with 2:50 to go before halftime behind King’s three 3-pointers in the quarter.
Carl Garrett’s layup with under two minutes in the second pulled Fort Gibson within a respectable 32-20 but King and company finished the quarter on a 10-2 run and a 42-23 lead.
The Cougars connected on 17 three-pointers on the night, while in contrast the Tigers only found three from beyond the arc on the night.
The Tigers were led by Gannon Sherl with nine points and five rebounds. King led all scorers with 25 points.
Fort Gibson will play Sulphur in a 3 p.m. elimination game Friday.
