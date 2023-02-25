It was another resilient effort extending into overtime, and Fort Gibson’s Lady Tigers are nearing another state tournament ticket after defeating Anadarko 44-37 in a Class 4A Area IV regional championship contest played at North Rock Creek High School in Shawnee on Saturday.
Stephanie Hickman’s 3-point shot from the right wing with 10 seconds left tied it at 35, a play set up by a diving steal by Addy Bracken with 20 seconds to go. In overtime, Addy Whiteley took control with four of her game-high 17 points to go along with seven rebounds.
The Lady Tigers’ 16-game winning streak includes two consecutive upsets to higher ranked teams and being the underdog in five of the last seven games. It’s also their fifth overtime game this season, with the last three being wins — including back-to-back wins in regionals.
One win in area next week and Fort Gibson (21-5) will get their 19th consecutive state spot.
Hickman’s shot was a set play after the timeout.
“I wanted to take the shot and coach called it,” she said. “I was thinking stay focused … it felt good when it left my hands.”
“That’s her shot,” said Fort Gibson coach Scott Lowe. “She puts so much work in the gym. It’s so gratifying that work paid off for her.”
Whiteley seemed to take the game personally after a sub-par performance on Thursday, struggling from the free-throw line and her shots not falling.
The sophomore continually drove to the basket on Saturday despite being surrounded by four 6-foot-plus defenders. Twelve of her points came off the glass on the night.
“Coach told me to take to the rack, that’s what I did,” said a smiling Whiteley. “We just needed to
execute and look for the open shots and we came ready to play tonight.”
Said Lowe: “Addy was in attack mode for all four quarters, she’s an assassin when she gets into that
frame of mind. She never left the court tonight.”
Whiteley started the game off the way she ended it, a flying layup off the glass for two points, Anadarko countered with a pair of 3-pointers but Linzi Foutch dropped in pair of buckets, the last with seconds remaining in the first, as the Lady Tigers trailed 8-7 heading into the second.
Hickman hit a pair of jumpers, Whiteley a pair of free-throws and Kenzie Snell connected on her only
field goal of the night, a three from top of the arc with 52 seconds to go before half-time to put the
Lady Tigers up 16-13.
Whiteley punched in six points in the third. FGHS had a 7-0 run as part of an 11-4 advantage in the period and what looked to be a comfortable 27-17 lead heading into the final eight minutes of regulation.
However, Anadarko (19-7) came alive behind Ivory Miller’s six points and pair of 3-pointers from Ashlyn Jackson, tying the game at 32-32 at the 1:54 mark on a layup by Miller. An open three by Jackson then gave the Lady Warriors a 35-32 lead with 1:29 left in the fourth quarter and
put the Lady Tigers into a pressure situation.
Two failed jumpers by FGHS as the time wound down under 30 seconds, and a rebound by Miller looked to seal the game for the Lady Warriors until Bracken snagged the pass at half-court with just under 20 seconds to give the Lady Tigers one last chance.
“Coach told us to stick to our defense, play as a team and no mistakes going into overtime but we knew what we had to do,” said Hickman. “We need to stay focused on what’s ahead of us next week and keep working as a team.”
Hickman finished with seven points on the night, Foutch and Heaven Frost each had six points. Laynee Stanley was held to just three points but pulled down six rebounds and three blocked shots, two in overtime.
The two teams have a history with each other, including two state finals battles, with each winning one.
Fort Gibson will play a rematch game with Inola, a 47-46 winner over Kingfisher, at 6 p.m. Friday night in Noble. The winner heads to state, the loser of that game will get a second shot at state on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.