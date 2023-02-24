CHECOTAH -- Cole Leach fueled a second-half Hilldale charge, scoring 14 of his game-high 21 points, and the Hornets lived to play another game after eliminating Locust Grove 60-55 in the Class 4A regionals Friday night.
Leach had eight of those points in the fourth. His shot from just off the free-throw line started it and a basket off a spin move in the block followed a revers e layup by point guard Eric Virgil and had the Hornets up 54-47 going into a Locust Grove timeout. The two worked for another feed for a 56-50 advantage and Virgil's bucket inside made it a 58-50 lead with 3:02 to go.
Hilldale will take on Harding Charter at 3 p.m. Saturday.
Eric Virgil had 11 points for the Hornets, 11-14, who will take on Harding Charter (12-12) at 3 p.m. Saturday in the consolation finals. Jax Kerr had 10 points.
“I knew one of the three of us would have to step up,” said Leach. They have tough post players to play against and I knew one of us would have to step up,” said Leach. “I was confident if I could get the ball down low I could score on them.”
He got plenty of push from Hornets coach Gary Hendrix, who has had a quick work with this team all season with the core in football until late.
“They’ve allowed me to coach them hard and he responds well, they all respond well and I appreciate that,” Hendrix said. “We made our share of mistakes at times but the name of the game is to win and move on.
“They’ve had a totally new philosophy thrown at them and I think we’re better now than we were in December. I really would be excited if this was December right now, the way we’ve progressed.”
Hilldale went up 6-0 but Locust Grove met that with a 19-6 finish to the first quarter to go up by seven. The lead would reach nine in the second, but the Hornets had the closing act with Rance Reynolds hitting a pair of 3s, one with :02 left, drawing a foul. He turned it into a four-point play and Hilldale had made it a 35-33 deficit at the half.
The two teams split a pair of games in conference play, Hilldale winning 51-25 at home and losing 55-53 on the road. Locust finishes at 13-13.
“I think playing them the third time gave us an advantage because we knew going in we’d have to play better than we did against them the last time out,” said Leach.
Hilldale now gets a team which knocked off Wagoner 63-58 in the other consolation game here Friday. The Hornets were coming off a 2 1/2 hour trip to Douglass on Thursday that dropped them into the consolation bracket.
“We got beat so bad (82-38) that most of our starters didn’t play the fourth quarter. We didn’t have to turn around and play a day game today like Wagoner, but now we have a quick turnaround for Saturday," Hendrix said. “The difference is, we’re a half-hour from home going home tonight and not 2 1/2 hours away.”
Girls: Victory Christian 46, Hilldale 37
Darian Diles had a strong start for the Lady Hornets with eight first-quarter points, four rebounds and a blocked shot as Hilldale went up 13-5 and Victory Christian was 1-of-10 in the quarter.
Confused offensively as Victory shifted to a matchup zone, Hilldale lost control of the contest in the second quarter. The Lady Hornets turned the ball over six times and were 1-of-6 in the quarter. Diles missed her only shot, and post Alex Teverbaugh came alive with two early baskets. Mia Brown's 3 tied it at 17 and Cannie Farquhar's free throw in the final minute gave Victory Christian its first lead at 18-17.
The Lady Conquerors would never trail again, going up 11 in the fourth. Hilldale would turn the ball over 11 times in the second half.
Diles finished with 10 points, scoring in the paint to start the fourth. Maci Scott had nine points on three second-half 3s.
“I thought Darian could have a pretty good game with her height advantage,” said Hilldale coach Clif Warford, his team finishing at 11-14. “We had some communication problems running our offense when they made their switch defensively and we had some careless turnovers, but sometimes they were forced by them, so I give them some credit too.
“We’ve struggled a lot of late to score the ball with consistency, but these girls have fought all along and we get all but one (Brooklyn Ellis) back, but that one brought a lot of toughness that will be missed and I’m thankful for her returning to the team this season.”
Victory (12-11) goes on to Saturday’s consolation finals.
