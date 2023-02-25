CHECOTAH -- They were doubled up on shots and Hilldale struggled with possession most of three quarters.
It only takes one quarter of play to overcome that at times and the Hornets did that with a fourth-quarter effort against Harding Charter that punched their ticket to the Class 4A Area II tournament Saturday with a 47-45 regional consolation championship win.
Eric Virgil's three-point play off a layup with 2:57 to play gave the Hornets (12-14), which trailed 37-24 in the early moments of the fourth, a 40-39 advantage. He later took a coast-to-coast pass from Jax Kerr and flipped it to Ty Wilson for a layup and a 46-42 advantage with less than a minute to go.
A three-point play by Merku Torrence with 18.3 left gave Harding a chance when Hilldale couldn't get a timeout on a scramble just after Virgil momentarily had possession on a loose ball in Harding's frontcourt. But Malakye Shoats' 3 was off the mark, Kerr was fouled on the rebound with .5 left and hit a free throw just before time ran out.
The Hornets' rally came following three quarters where Harding was 15-of-47 shooting to Hilldale's 10-of-24, and with the Hornets plagued by 17 turnovers, 11 in the first half while trailing only 22-19.
They had just three in the fourth. Harding had seven.
"We went in at halftime and we knew the turnovers were too many," said Kerr. "We knew that if we cut down on those we'd be fine."
Kerr had 10 of his team-high 14 points in the fourth quarter.
Hilldale coach Gary Hendrix credited the effort in the final eight minutes.
"Great effort on our part," he said. "We forced them into some turnovers and they got a little complacent, and we started being more on the attack. It wasn't pretty at times but again it's all about just try to win and move on."
Virgil finished with 12 points.
"We fought through the turnovers and were able to execute our offense," said the first-year starter at point guard who is better known as Hilldale's all-time rushing leader after his senior season this past fall.
But he's three wins from finding himself in a state basketball tournament.
"That would be amazing," he said.
It'll start with a Thursday contest in Stroud against Saturday night's Ada-Newcastle loser in one of the area's regional finals. Game time is 3 p.m. Thursday as the Hornets will try to climb all the way through the consolation bracket.
"I don't know if the slipper's that big, but we'll take our chances," said Hendrix.
Harding finished at 12-13. Torrance led all scorers with 16
