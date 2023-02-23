CHECOTAH — It had the feel of a state championship game. Two evenly match teams with the highlight being a one-on-one duel between two of the top players.
Just one point separated those two performers and in the end that was the difference in the game as Victory Christian knocked off Wagoner 55-54 on Thursday in the Class 4A Area II Regional being played at the Myrtle Wallace Frost Event Center.
It was a showdown between the outside game of Wagoner’s Corbin Marsey who had 24 points in the game and the inside game of the Conquerors' 6-foot-6 junior center Chris Mason, who had 25 points.
“We went into the game knowing that Mason was their best player and we just wanted to slow him down at least,” said Wagoner coach Dante Swanson. “We let down and let him get to his sweet spot inside a little too much, but I’m so super proud of our guys who kept fighting back and keeping their composure. In the end they just had a little better execution than we did.”
After a slow start by both teams, things heated up in the second quarter as Victory Christian started dropping the ball over the top inside to Mason who had eight points in the quarter and the Conquerors led at halftime 24-18. Wagoner started pressing a little and double-teaming Mason when possible and outscored Victory 12-4 over the first five minutes of the third quarter to take their first lead of the game at 30-28, only to have the Conquerors go on a 14-6 run of their own to lead by six after three quarters.
Out of the gate to start the final quarter, Marsey cashed in a four-point play to get Wagoner to within two. From there the game was tied twice, the last at 48-all with 3:30 to play. The lead changed hands four times from there with the Bulldogs owning a 54-53 advantage with 1:17 left after Alex Shieldnight hit one of two free throws.
But 30 seconds later Mason dropped in what would prove to be the game winner.
However, there was still plenty of drama.
Following a Wagner timeout, Victory (16-8) ran the clock down to :22 and had a chance to put the game away from the charity line, but Michael Doctor missed the front end of two one-and-one chances, and the Bulldogs finally got the ball back with 7.9 seconds left.
Following timeouts by both teams, Wagoner brought the ball up the floor and got it into the hands of Marsey but his fallaway jumper from 15 feet banged around the rim and fell away as time ran out.
“Corbin certainly had a great game but he’s feeling a little down about missing that last shot but I told him to be proud of what he accomplished because we still have a lot of games to play. I’ll be really disappointed if this team doesn’t make it to at least the area tournament,” said Swanson.
With the loss, the Bulldogs (17-7) fall into the consolation bracket and will play Harding Charter at 3 p.m. Friday.
Girls:
Wagoner 50, Locust Grove 35
The ninth-ranked Lady Bulldogs had a much easier time as they broke out to a 22-5 first quarter lead and Locust Grove never got to within single digits.
Gracy Shieldnight scored 13 of her 15 points to go along with nine rebounds in the first quarter to power Wagoner to their third win over the Lady Pirates this season. About the only time Wagoner (20-4) struggled was in the second quarter when they were just 3-of-12 from the field and were outscored 12-6.
“I think we just got trigger-happy in the second quarter. We quit going to the rim which is how we had such a good first quarter and started shooting 3s,” said Lady Bulldog coach Randi Pawpa.
“But our defense really carried us through. Our goal is to limit opponents to 40 points or less and we did that tonight so that’s a big plus.”
The coach’s daughter Cambri Pawpa also had 15 points to share high-point honors with Shieldnight and Claire Hooker of Locust Grove (18-7).
The Lady Bulldogs advance to the championship game Saturday at 6 p.m. here at the Event Center against Harding Charter, which smacked Hilldale Thursday night 84-21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.