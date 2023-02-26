CHECOTAH -- To learn how to get where Wagoner wants to go, you need moments like the Bulldogs experienced Saturday night in the Class 4A regional final here.
Leading the game after closing the first quarter on a 6-0 run, the Lady Bulldogs watched Harding Charter rally on an 8-2 run in the fourth quarter to bring it to a one-point game on a 3-pointer from the top of the circle by Brianna Jones.
Cambri Pawpa engineered the answer moments later as her kick-out from the circle found a waiting Elle Bryant who drained a 3 from the right corner. Brooklyn Austin then scored on a drive, Bryant hit a pair of free throws, and Gracy Shieldnight's 3 from the top of the circle capped a 10-0 run that all but settled matters with 1:49 to go.
"That was big," said Wagoner coach Randi Pawpa.
Indeed, it was. Wagoner is one game from its first state tournament appearance since 2011 after a 58-48 win over Harding Charter's Lady Eagles.
It was a battle decided on defense and the inside game. Speaking of that inside game,
Shieldnight had 26 points, 15 rebounds and four blocked shots.
"She was phenomenal inside," said her coach. "We were steady on defense and I shouldn't single her out because she's my daughter but I really thought Cambri played well defensively. We talk all the time about how our offense will fluctuate but our defense has to stay consistent."
Pawpa shut down guard Asia Reeves, who had six first-quarter points but was held to three in three quarters on 1-of-8 shooting.
Wagoner (21-4) will take on Lincoln Christian, an 87-49 winner over Ada, in the 4A Area II finals on Friday at Stroud, tipping at 6 p.m.
"That (10-0) run was good," Shieldnight said. "It's just everyone working hard to get where we're at. We showed a lot of grit."
It's becoming a familiar place for Shieldnight. Before transferring to Wagoner, she helped Fort Gibson get to the state finals as a freshman, including a huge game that year in the quarterfinals against Classen SAS.
Her new team is just a win away from that state stage.
"We've got to keep working, keep working," she said. "It's been a huge goal we've talked all year, about putting Wagoner basketball back on the map as someone to play with."
Harding led until the Lady Bulldogs closed on a 6-0 run to end the first quarter. Pawpa, who hit a pair of free throws to start the run, finished it scoring off a drive with :07 left to make it 14-12. Her 3 to open the second made it 17-12, giving Wagoner its biggest lead of the half.
That lead would reach eight in the fourth at 43-35 before Harding made its most significant push.
Bryant had 12, Austin 8, Pawpa 7 and Gracie Burckhartzmeyer 5.
Johari Hall, a freshman forward for Harding, led her team with 14 points.
