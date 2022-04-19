FORT GIBSON — History was made Tuesday night at Leo Donahue Tiger Stadium.
The Hilldale Hornets knocked off the home-standing Fort Gibson Tigers 3-0 to put themselves in commanding position in the District 4A-4 soccer race. It also marked the first-ever win for the Hornets over the Tigers in the dozen years since Hilldale started its program.
The Hornets moved to 9-3 on the season and 4-1 in district play, tied with Fort Gibson and Cascia Hall with the Hornets and Commandos sharing the edge on margin points (10 to Fort Gibson’s five) with still two games to play in the regular season.
It was an entertaining, physical, attacking contest throughout the first half with the Hornets getting just two shots on goal and the Tigers just one. But as the first half was winding down, the Tigers made a crucial error.
Hilldale got a breakaway with forward Pearson Weaver charging down the field against Tiger goalie Atlas Potter. Weaver poked a header over the head of Potter, and Hayden Pickering got free in front of the empty net to poke it in with three-tenths of a second left on the clock in the half.
Early in the second half, the Hornets got a corner kick as Patrick Murphy sent the ball into the goal area where Ryker Milton put it in the for the second goal at the 34:15 mark left to play. From that point on, all of the momentum was on the side of the Hornets as the Tigers (7-6, 4-1) could not get any kind of offensive rhythm.
Hilldale ended up outshooting the Tigers 14-3 in the game. The final Hornet tally came on a breakaway with Mateo Campos getting the goal with just over five minutes to play.
“Obviously being so close to one another and with a lot of these guys playing club soccer with one another we knew each other well. We had a solid game plan that we executed for 80 minutes,” said Hilldale coach Conner Schwab. “The past couple of times we’ve played we’ve gotten a lead but didn’t stick with the plan and ended up liosing but tonight we did. It’s a really big win for our program.”
On the other side, Tiger coach Todd Friend was a little disappointed with the play of his squad.
“We had a miscommunication right there at the end of the first half that resulted in their first goal,” said Friend. “It was a physical game and the referee let it play that way and I didn’t feel we adapted very well to that.
“They just came out and out-efforted us. We were kind of asleep in the first half it seemed, and we didn’t take advantage of the wind. They won a lot of the 50-50 balls all night. They’ve been talking about beating us every year and now they’ve done it, so we’ll pick up and move on one game at a time.”
Girls: FGHS 2, Hilldale 0
The Lady Tigers kept their win streak against Hilldale intact as they outshot the Lady Hornets 6-4 to run their record to 12-1 and keep their lead in the district with a mark of 5-0 while recording their 10th shutout of the season.
Senior Klaire Downey scored both of the Fort Gibson goals, the first on a pass from Sydney Taylor and the second on a corner kick from Grace Gwinn. They nearly added a third goal by Addie Show late in the game, but it was disallowed as the officials ruled the Tigers had interfered with the Hilldale goalkeeper on the play.
“I didn’t feel it was our best game quite honestly,” said Lady Tiger coach Billy Whitehead. “We were a little sloppy in the first half, but we cleaned things up and came around in the second half. They were physical and aggressive and gave us a good game.”
Hilldale coach Michael Foreman gave a tip of the hat to Fort Gibson.
“They’re tough,” he said. “Anytime you play Fort Gibson they’re good year in and year out. We came out and played a little more defensive than normal because we knew we had to try and limit them.”
The Lady Tiger defense and midfield did a good job of controlling the ball and limiting the touches for Hilldale’s standout forward Aspen Nunn.
The Tigers will travel to Regent Prep on Friday while the Hornets (6-7, 3-4) will head east to Sallisaw as district play continues for both teams.
