Larry Childers was lured out of retirement for this.
The 68-year-old Childers reached into his past and pulled out a new tradition for Porum football — a midnight start to preseason football practice in the wee hours Monday.
“We did this when I was working at Hilldale (on staff) and Morris, places like that,” he said. “To me it builds a little camaraderie and it’s kind of exciting to have this at this time. It feels more like a game situation. Our kids were really focused last night and we accomplished a lot in three hours of work.”
Practice for 21 kids — and about 20 spectators — ended around 2:30 a.m. Childers said he got up at 11:30 a.m. and like several others — Hilldale with its traditional start and Midway also going at midnight— planned a second practice later in the day.
••••
It was a first for Warner’s John Williams too — the start to his first fall camp as a head coach in 32 seasons in the business. He convened the Eagles at 8 a.m. Monday.
“To me it’s fun to get back in my element, focusing on football things,” he said. “When I became head coach I also became athletic director so I’ve had 5,000 other things to do. IT’s good to get back to the simpler things of football and just deal with meetings and officials later.
“Other than a few kids missing I was pretty happy with the first one.”
One of those missing, Williams said, was getting his driver’s license — and that should be a good thing to make future practices for anyone in that situation.
••••
Fort Gibson’s Ryan Nolan was another experiencing his first opening of fall drills as a head coach and with a healthy team that wasn’t the case in spots over the course of the spring to now, attendance was perfect Monday.
“All the years of planning and hard work and people feeding into my life is capped with something I’ve wanted to do a long time,” Nolan said. “It was one of those moments where you’ve work hard, you’ve thought about it a whole lot and now that you get that opportunity, it’s a special thing. Hopefully it’ll be more special getting to playoffs and battling with these guys.”
••••
At Muskogee, the “first” was the first fall practice at the new Rougher Village amid construction which, while it won’t halt the opening, will delay the completion of the fieldhouse facility. Locker rooms are revamped rooms on the G-unit classroom space.
“The Indian Bowl, even from a guy like me who is not a traditional Muskogee guy but played here, means so much. Yet today, tradition isn’t as big a deal to kids,” said Muskogee head coach Travis Hill. “But all in all, it’s a turnover, it’s a change and it’s new, and for that I’d say it’s a good thing.”
Other than that, it’s not much different than his other first practices.
“You go back to the two-a-day era and we don’t have that. I guess you could but the other difference is we’ve had a summer with them,” he said. “Between my first year and this year, what we’ve retained is night and day.
“But it’s a process we have to go through, a grind, and we don’t enjoy the grind anymore than the kids do, but it’s necessary to get you where you want to be.”
