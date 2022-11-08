Cash Schiller put a foot into Fort Gibson last Friday.
Two swift, effective kicks, that is.
And with Hilldale heading into the playoffs after the 64-21 win wrapped up the regular season, his team hopes he gets a few more of those as it becomes a win or go home campaign.
The Hornets begin that road against Tulsa McLain at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
With his team up 28-7 with just over two minutes remaining until halftime, a Hilldale drive had stalled at the Fort Gibson 36. In comes Schiller, who seconds later set a new school mark for the longest field goal, eclipsing a 51-yarder by Peyton Bennett, also in this rivalry game, back in 2019.
“Just doing my job,” said the sophomore.
But that job is not exactly a sure thing in high school beyond 25 yards. Heck, some schools just have trouble finding feet that can kick extra points.
That’s not Schiller, who has hit 9-of-12 on field goals and 45-of-51 on extra points and was the regular season leader in the area in kicking points with 72.
“Just a couple weeks ago I was just kicking by myself on the field and cleared 60 yards,” he said.
On this one, the ball was set on the left hashmark and the wind was at his back.
“I had to aim it a little to the right because it was a crosswind, but I think it would have been good from 60,” he said.
The first to celebrate with him was his deep snapper, Chase Crowder. He was the closest to him.
“After my kick I follow through about 2-3 yards, so I’m closer to him, but me and him have a pretty good connection anyway,” Schiller said.
Give Alonso Perez credit for a steady hold on the snap.
At about the same time of the second half, Schiller was back on the field, and nailed one from 46 yards to end the scoring.
Some might wonder why he was sent out up 61-21.
Work, said Hilldale head coach David Blevins.
“I don’t think that way. We need all the opportunities there we can get,” he said. “You can’t simulate a rush in practice, plus it’s a lot more pressure in an actual game."
Schiller started kicking in fourth grade. His older brother Watson, like Cash a guy who plays in the trenches, found himself inserted to kick in 2020 when then-kicker Jaxson Whittiker was sidelined by COVID.
“Since I’ve been here we’ve been blessed with good kickers, starting with Peyton then Jaxson and now Cash, and his brother stepped in when we needed. It’s a blessing to have one good kicker but even more fortunate that you have another you can go to when your main guy is out.”
The current Schiller has played soccer in his younger days, but doesn’t now.
“I’ve been asked about doing it, but I’m in powerlifting, I throw for track and am on the golf team,” he said.
In other words, his time is kind of limited.
Powerlifting, particularly the squat thrust, helps his leg strength for kicking. His max there came at state last year with 550 pounds, which helped him take third overall in the 242-pound varsity division — having the best bench press. He also squatted 500 in the junior high state meet last year and was second overall.
While he starts at a 235-pound center, he’s just 5-foot-8, which doesn’t show itself well among the college prototypes. But his kicking is solid enough to be making noises.
And there’s two more years to hone that craft.
Still, Schiller would just as soon start making the difference now, and it’s likely he could be called on in a huge pressure situation with a season on the line.
“I’ve thought about that a little,” he said.
It probably won’t happen this week. Hilldale beat McLain the past two years 48-14 and 45-12 the past two years before the two schools were put in different districts. McLain squeezed into the playoffs with a week 10 win over Oologah.
But the Titans (5-5) under head coach Willie Ponder can’t be counted out, considering the adversity they’ve overcome — not only by just getting in to the postseason, but playing the last half of their schedule away from home due to a shooting death on campus during its homecoming game this year.
“They were young last year and those guys are back,” said Blevins, who on Tuesday had yet to receive from McLain or otherwise obtain a roster that matched names with numbers. “Coach Ponder has done a great job keeping things together with all the adversity and heartache there.”
It’s been enough for Blevins not to do some early breakdown of potential opponents for next week. If District 4A-1 champ Elk City beats Newcastle, the Hornets hit the road for a long trip out west. If it’s Newcastle, the fourth-place team in 4A-2, that prevails, Hilldale will host a quarterfinal next week.
The Hornets are refocused after a watch party Saturday that didn’t have much to celebrate as Broken Bow stumbled against Ada, thus dropping out of a three-way tie for the title that Hilldale would have broken with its marginal points advantage. Instead, the 30-7 loss at Poteau earlier in the year was what gave the Pirates the top seed and a guaranteed two home games.
“We were disappointed. but our kids understand this can happen if you put things in other people’s hands,” Blevins said after the party ended.
So if they need a foot going forward, Schiller is ready.
