Oklahoma coach Porter Moser and his team find themselves in a different position heading into today’s game with TCU.
While the Sooners (12-4) had lost three games prior to Tuesday’s matchup with Texas, they remained competitive in those games. The first two losses came by a combined seven points against Utah State and Butler, respectively, and they gave No. 1 Baylor all it could handle last week before the Bears pulled away late.
But the Sooners just looked lost against Texas. Moser expressed disappointment in his team’s effort and execution after the game, as the Longhorns took a double-digit lead early that resulted in a 14-point win.
But during his media availability Friday, Moser emphasized that the recovery process following a loss remains the same, no matter the score.
“Whether you lose a close one or you lose by 14, it’s just [about] what do you have to do to get better to win?,” Moser said. “What are the ‘whys’? Why were you that way? Why are we going to win the next one? That’s what I’m consumed with.
“It’s not easier or harder. Some people can say that when you lose on a buzzer beater, you’re just like what if, one possession here or there. But it’s a loss.”
It was also a tough game for the Sooners’ leading scorer, Tanner Groves, who finished with just two points and one shot attempt. But his brother, Jacob Groves, has full confidence that he’ll bounce back against the Horned Frogs.
“I think the big thing for him is just getting his confidence back,” Jacob Groves said. “The day after the Texas loss, he was watching film with Coach [Moser] and just dissecting the game and figuring out what he can do better.
“He's had a really good last two days of practice. On our off day, he watched film with coach, got in the gym, got his confidence back and was shooting the ball well. I think that's just a big part of it for him, getting that confidence back and kind of getting a feel for the game.”
OSU's frustration
Isaac Likekele didn’t mince words as he spoke on Oklahoma State’s postgame radio broadcast from Lubbock, Texas.
As a fourth-year leader in the OSU men’s basketball program, Likekele can tell when his team needs to hit the reset button. He can sense when the Cowboys’ mindsets are rattled, and Thursday night was one of those times.
After Texas Tech throttled OSU, 78-57, in United Supermarkets Arena, senior guard Likekele had to paint a realistic picture of the Cowboys’ struggles. OSU has dropped two straight games in one week, falling to West Virginia two nights before facing the No. 19 Red Raiders, who never let the Cowboys lead.
“The past game we didn’t play good, and now, this game we didn’t play good,” Likekele said. “To me, we’re in a bad place right now, mentally, really. And that’s easy to overcome because I believe in everybody on this team right now … but we have to have a better mental focus coming into the game, including myself. I have to set the tone for our team, from my mental focus standpoint.”
As Texas Tech followed its upset of top-ranked Baylor with another standout showing against a Big 12 opponent, OSU’s game crumbled. The Red Raiders capped the first half on a 21-6 run, and 15 turnovers hindered the Cowboys (8-7, 1-3) as they attempted to narrow the gap, instead only falling further behind.
“It’s not being a tough team,” Likekele said. “Fifteen turnovers compared to their 12. Even though it’s just a three-turnover difference, that’s a big difference in this league. That’s possessions you’re not getting shots up.”
And at No. 1 Baylor on Saturday, it doesn’t get any easier.
NSU men postponed
TAHLEQUAH -- As a result of COVID-19 related protocols, this Saturday's (Jan. 15) men's basketball home contest against Rogers State has been postponed.
The Northeastern State women's basketball contest against the Hillcats will be played as scheduled on Saturday at 1:30 p.m.
No make up date has been set at this time for the men's game with Rogers State.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.