The two girls stood at the top of the zone.
Clif Warford called for a substitution.
“Hey Brooklyn, Ashtyn…. you two sub out,” he said.
Then he stopped in his tracks. He got quiet.
Everything stopped in practice. A hush fell over the entire session.
The two Hilldale High School girls looked at their head coach, who took a moment to refocus on the business at hand.
“Ashtyn looked at me, the girls looked at me, and I realized I had Ashtyn and Brooklyn playing,” Clif recalled.
Brooklyn, in this case, was Brooklyn Ellis. More so known for her prowess on a softball diamond, Ellis decided after sitting out a year in basketball to return.
On this particular day, it just reminded her head coach of something missing, missing for the last dozen or so years from his life:
Brooklyn Warford was his other daughter.
As Clif says to himself over and over, just like the last time he talked to her, he’ll see her again.
Just not here, not in the gym, not where so many dreams were headed.
•••
It was a Wednesday afternoon in October 2009. Clif was at Northeastern State University, studying for his teaching degree, having initially worked for American Airlines in Tulsa after graduating from Locust Grove High School in 1994. It was while he worked at American he met his wife Tawnda, who he married 10 years earlier.
On that fall day Clif had an anatomy and physiology test. The night before, they’d gotten home late from visiting some friends. He had made a ritual of a goodnight kiss to both Brooklyn, 6, and his son Christian, then 8. To this day, he remembers overlooking that ritual on that night due to having to hit hard at his books and notes.
Brooklyn, then 6, was in kindergarten in Pryor. She became ill at school that day.
“I didn’t have a cell phone,” he recalls. “A call came in at one of the buildings at NSU. At first I didn’t understand it. I told them, ‘my wife is at home, she should be able to come.’”
The tone became emphatic.
“They said ‘you need to come,’” Clif said.
•••
Tawnda, it turned out, was at home. She had just returned to school to pursue her teaching degree and was in the middle of a timed test, and was taking it in the house. But when they were attempting to reach her, her phone volume at the house was down. Her best friend, her emergency contact at school, had to drive over to alert her.
Clif, meanwhile, raced just ahead of Tawnda to Mayes County Hospital in Pryor. His mother, Darlene, with Christian had already arrived.
Clif remembers how Christian was hands-on, giving attention to his sister, who had thrown up at school, became lethargic, and had a fever doctors there couldn’t determine the cause of. One of Clif’s thoughts seeing that was how he felt about Christian “being too young to be in that spot.”
The hospital transferred Brooklyn to St. Francis-Tulsa, sedated, for further tests. A CT scan found a golf-ball size tumor in her brain, pushing against the hypothalamus — the part of the brain which regulates body temperature. Her temperature had risen to 106.
A specialist from Houston was scheduled to arrive, but on Monday, still days out.
Thursday rolled around.
“I had asked Tawnda to go home and get some rest. My brother and I were going to stay there,” Clif recalled.
Shortly after his brother left to get he and Clif something to eat, Brooklyn came to, sat up in her bed, and tried to say something.
“She was mumbling, with the tubes in I couldn’t figure out what she was saying,” Clif said.
Doctors then sedated her again.
“That was the last time her eyes opened,” Clif recalled.
At that point he called Tawnda to return.
“I leaned over that hospital bed for eight hours to the point that my back hurt,” Clif said. “But I prayed, I talked to her.
“We were still expecting a miracle.”
•••
Clif knew something about miracles.
When he was working at American Airlines, the 9/11 tragedies occurred. Those motivated him to enlist in the Army. Seventeen days before he was to report in July of 2002, he began experiencing blurred vision and also had bruising on his legs.
He saw an optometrist and then got blood work, and found he had chronic myelogenous leukemia and was told at the time he had 3-5 years to live. His white blood count per microliter of blood — which when normal according to Cancer.org, is in the 4,000 to 10,000 range — was 250,000.
He partook of a trial medication and one pill a day, and for 19 years, he’s been in clinical remission. But the early toll of the disease and recovery caused he and his wife to lose both vehicles, and Tawnda had to hold down two jobs.
“And walking to work,” Clif said, his voice breaking while recalling those times. “She was a hero.”
Now, it was Brooklyn in a battle.
As doctors ran tests for brain activity, they found none.
“As strong as my faith was through cancer, this was different, this was my child,” he said. “I would have taken this from her in a second.”
He wouldn’t get that opportunity. She died that Friday. After holding her in his chair for a while, he told her, “see you later.”
•••
The weekend had arrived. Christopher wanted to play his youth football game over in Claremore. Clif was a coach.
“I just couldn’t see us going to that, but when I called him at my mom’s and asked him what he thought about going, if he was up to it, he said yes,” Clif said. “Christian threw his first two touchdown passes of his life that day.”
There would be more positives. Unbeknownst to them, Claremore had passed a jug around at the game as a sympathy offering for the family. The next day, the Warfords found out that some friends of theirs in Pryor had raised all the money to take care of the service.
About that service: Clif spoke at it.
“Honestly, the only thing I remember saying was how Brooklyn was always very sarcastic and how people laughed at that,” he said.
But there was something else in that message. Four listeners gave their lives to Christ before they left that day, including a friend, a dad who had struggled with a prior loss of his child.
•••
Clif became certain of his career destiny from the time he took Christian to watch Alva end a 54-game win streak by Kansas to capture the 2003 Class 3A girls basketball state title.
It would be coaching one, or both of the girls on the hardwoods. Brooklyn was on the way to being born at that time. But Christian would come first, and Clif would do his fatherly thing there, but he was bound for coaching girls.
“I looked in the tunnel at Alva’s players before the game and how loose they seemed, and I said that team is going to win that game,” Clif said.
Brooklyn never played basketball. She had begun playing t-ball. Her team was called the Pink Sox. Clif will still wear pink shirts and bracelets, not just in support of the battle against cancer, but a salute to that team, and her.
“She was the pitcher, and of course in t-ball the pitcher doesn’t pitch. But being pitcher, she gets the most balls hit in her direction. And I could see her athleticism,” he said.
That winter of 2009 was to be her first in basketball.
Instead, the daughter hitting the courts would have to be Ashtyn, which she did at 5.
“I was on a boys and girls team and liked it,” she said.
Christian played for his dad in football and basketball at Barnsdall. Ashtyn would follow the action closely, take stats using colored pencils, and even argue calls. Imagine, if you will, Ned Yost’s young daughter in “Remember the Titans.”
As soon as Christian’s playing days were over, his dad made the transition to girls basketball. Christian went on to college to become a coach.
•••
Brooklyn would have graduated last May. An old friend of hers stayed in contact with the Warfords, sharing pictures through the years, including all those senior moments only one would see to fruition.
But Ashtyn fulfills that dream. This is her freshman season, and she’s starting. She’s made the trek through rec ball and AAU. Clif’s Facebook page chronicled her every moment.
Now she’s in his gym, just with another Brooklyn.
“She’s further along than I thought she’d be at this time,” Clif said. “She’s playing better now than at any point back in the summer, playing with more confidence, and her work ethic is so good.”
That work ethic translates off the floor too. She cleans an office with Tawnda in the evenings several nights a week and has her own checking account set up to manage her money.
“I’ve seen her competitive nature develop. She would even practice one-on-one at times with Christian,” Clif said. “She’s never backed down from a challenge.”
•••
A baseball that once belonged to Christian at a young age sits on Clif’s desk at school. Christian hat at one point written his name on it. Ashtyn found it at some point and wrote her name on it. One day, Clif took a hard look at and realized that Brooklyn had put her name on it too.
“If this building burns down, it’s the only thing I’m grabbing,” he said, gazing at it last week at his desk.
Christmas began last weekend for the Warfords. It’s the first Christmas for Christian’s first child, a daughter, Parker. Christmas Day will come shortly. Some of those days gone by will be talked about, or remembered in other ways. Some old photos may be shared, maybe some camcorder videos.
It’s things like that, that for Ashtyn, connect her to a sister she barely knew when she would knock at her bedroom door for her, everyone knowing she wouldn’t answer ever again.
But she knows she’s carrying the baton Brooklyn never got to hold.
“In a sense, I’m living for her, doing things she never got to do but maybe is able to be there through us,” Ashtyn said.
The memories are a little more defined for everyone else.
“Brooklyn was a big Jonas Brothers fan and we took her to a concert one time,” Tawnda said. “She screamed so hard and so long I thought she was going to pass out.”
The Jonas Brothers music has changed, but the family will still sing those old songs. That’s another tie for Ashtyn to her sister, along with a streak of “playful goofiness” both wound up with, as the parents say.
Both girls were blondes too, although Ashtyn’s was red like her mom’s for a short time after birth.
“When Ashtyn turned 7, Clif and I were both like we’d come to the realization that we were in new waters,” Tawnda said. “Brooklyn had never made it this far. We’re in a new ball game and having a teenage daughter is a new ball game.”
And when Brooklyn Ellis gives them one of those moments, they’ll know Ashtyn has the baton.
