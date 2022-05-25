Elexis Watson looked around at Wednesday’s practice, catching the view of the mountains overlooking the field.
And soaked it up.
It was fitting that the Muskogee High grad will finish her softball career in such a place, a career that’s taken her to the summit.
It’s not Oklahoma City — site of the Division I Women’s College World Series, but in scenic Denver and the Division II championship tournament, who’s complaining?
“It’s a dream come true, but this is how I wanted to come back and finish,” said Watson, a fifth-year senior who with her Rogers State teammates take on Southern Indiana on Thursday afternoon. “I’ve had a good career, but this is finishing it at the highest possible level.”
The mile-high air feels normal, the mile-high experience amazing.
“I’ve been up here before when I was younger and in travel ball,” she said. “To take it all in, it’s beautiful.”
The two-time All-MIAA standout comes in to Denver with more career home runs (59) than anyone in the field. She’s third in Division II history and currently leads the team with 14. She’s also tops in batting average at .344 while playing first base.
Chances are, the ball will continue to carry for her in the thin air.
It’s redemption for Watson, Last year, due to COVID restrictions on the national tournament, the Hillcats didn’t get an at-large berth they would have otherwise likely received. Of course, the year prior to that, there was no tournament at all. Twenty-eight games into the season, the pandemic shut down all NCAA activities.
This all came after a difficult patch for her while seeking a transfer from Southeastern Oklahoma, where she signed out of Muskogee — where in all four years she was All-Phoenix in both fastpitch and slowpitch and eventually was the Phoenix’s Female Athlete of the Year.
At Durant, she was an honorable mention All-American as a freshman and hit .394 with 16 home runs. Her following year, she again led the team in both categories, hitting .368 with 13 home runs.
“I just went through a rough patch where I myself wasn’t happy,” Watson said. “Part of me wanted to be closer to my family. Part of me didn’t think I was getting better after my freshman year.”
She landed in a place that not only “made me feel like I was home,” but fit the career goals she was solidifying. Her major became Allied Health. She added a minor in psychology and a week after this season ends, she’ll be going to Langston University for physical therapy school.
“It really felt like home and I love coach (Andrea) Vaughn,” she said. “I was happy again.”
The Hillcats were a three-seed in the MIAA tournament yet emerged as champions, beating Washburn 4-2 in nine innings in the finale. They bounced back from a loss to Minnesota State in regionals to sweep the Mavericks, winning the rubber game in 15 innings, scoring six runs to win 8-2.
In the Super Regionals, her two-run home run in game two against Central Oklahoma gave her team the lead for good in a 12-1 win and a sweep of the series. She was 2-for-3 with four RBIs.
Yet inexplicably, she wasn’t selected as an All-American.
RSU will go in as the fifth seed and with Watson, will have plenty of motivation.
“We’re seen as an underdog, I guess, but that’s fine. We’ve fought with our backs to the wall to get here,” she said.
“I’m not really concerned about individual awards,” she said. “It would’ve been nice to get it but ultimately I’m only worried about winning the national tournament with my team. I’m making the best out what some people wouldn’t get the opportunity to play for.
To get to a mile-high experience.
From there, going forward, it’s all comes to an end.
“It’s something I’ve done my whole life,” Watson said. “It’s going to be hard putting it down, but I’m sure I’ll be around it some place, giving lessons, something like that. Someone may ask me to coach a team, I don’t know.
“But it’s ending right.”
