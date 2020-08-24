There were some high hopes for Allan Hill a year ago that just weren’t realized.
Better late than never.
In Hill, a 6-2, 250-pound senior offensive tackle, Muskogee head coach Rafe Watkins and staff have got the prize they could see and desired all along.
“He did a 180 over the off-season, is one of our hardest working kids, great guy, fun to be around,” said Dalton Julian, a co-offensive line coach.
In other words, all the elements, both on the field and off, that you want in a leader, and especially in a senior leader.
“He could have started last year,” Roughers head coach Rafe Watkins said. “He’ll tell you his attitude was awful. There wasn’t the desire you see in him right now. He was perfectly content to be a role player.
“The attitude he had was more toward work ethic — he just let little things get him down. He’d mess up and that would blow him up for about an hour. He’d get tired and basically quit on you. This year, he’s been the total opposite of all that.”
On a line that has no other returning player with any real varsity experience, it makes his turnaround even more welcome.
“We have to have that kind of guy up front,” Watkins said.
Hill says he’s that guy.
“It was like, I realized I had to put in the work and also make sure my teammates were on that same page because this is my senior year and I want to leave a legacy behind,” he said. “I wasn’t motivated last year, I had to open my eyes up see that, because others around me need someone to look up to and may not do anything unless they see others do it.”
It’s not always automatic. It didn’t happen for him, he said, although there were some influences, like Tyler Kennedy, who played at the spot he could have and Hill said, worked with him encouraging him and with his footwork.
But it had to sink in fully.
Now he finds himself having spent the offseason bumping up his squat from 215 to 325 and bench from 185 to 275.
And, he’s talking it up to others.
“When some want to give up, I say keep working through it,” he said. “I know that’s my job, to work hard and push my teammates when they are down because there’s those times that you are.”
At left tackle, he’ll be the blind side protection for his quarterback, starting with Friday’s zero week opener at Bishop McGuinness.
“They cut under you a lot up front,” he said. “We’re going to have to get our feet where we’re supposed to be and not lose the play.”
And he’ll be reminding his colleagues of that.
“Some emerge as sophomores, others you hope to see it develop as a junior, and others you might not see the light go on until mid-way through their senior year,” Watkins said. “If I had an answer to how to ignite it I’d be rich, but I’m glad it’s happened for him because it’s going to be a big plus for us.”
Notes
• Friday’s 7 p.m. kickoff will mark the first-ever meeting between the Roughers and McGuinness, a perennial Class 5A toughie who lost to Carl Albert in last year’s title game and has two titles, the last in 2007. Watkins saw them regularly in 5A at Guthrie, where he connected with current head coach Bryan Pierce, who then was an an assistant.
Kicker Zach Schmit, linebacker Brynden Walker and offensive lineman Ben Tawwater all were landed by the Sooners in the 2020 recruiting season. While they’re gone, quarterback Luke Tarman, in his third season at quarterback, is a dual threat guy and one Watkins said is also D1 quality. Michael Taffe is a transfer from Millwood who was a quarterback there but is penciled in as a wide receiver, though Watkins thinks he could play some at running back and let Drew Schomas, a projected go-to guy, go more at linebacker, where he’s a standout. Andrew Chambers, who plays on the outside of the Irish’s three-man front, is also a player to watch and will likely be the assignment of Hill.
• It’s the first of three road games in non-district play, the result of a maddening schedule scramble last February when the new district alignments were announced. Next year those will all be in the comfort of Indian Bowl.
Next week it’s a resumption of the Bentonville West series, which took place in 2016 and 2017, and then a trip to 5A Coweta, also a new opponent.
