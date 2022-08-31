June isn’t the best time to find out you’re short a couple of football staff.
So when Hilldale head coach David Blevins was faced with that situation this summer, he reached out close to home for a couple of people.
Problem solved.
Among several additions to his current staff, Blevins got an old friend, Josh McMillan, from his early coaching days, and then plucked his dad, Clayton Blevins, just eight days out of retirement.
McMillan arrived as offensive line coach at Muskogee High 16 seasons ago, just as Blevins, who started out as a junior high OL coach, working for his dad, Clayton, who was head junior high coach. Blevins would eventually move to the high school where they were co-offensive line coaches for a time. David Blevins followed Matt Hennesy to Locust Grove, and eventually became head coach when Hennesy left for Pawhuska.
“I tried to get Josh up there. I always wanted to coach with him again,” Blevins said. “His fundamentals are bar none and watching him work his guys, building a relationship with his guys, with him, his linemen are like a family inside a bigger family.”
McMillan’s wife was a Hilldale graduate and his mother-in-law worked on the Hilldale cafeteria staff and knew both Blevins.
Last spring, for the first time, McMillan took a shot at a head coaching job at Warner. When Rafe Watkins and Muskogee parted ways, McMillan went with Watkins to Warner last fall. Watkins made the decision to return to the town he grew up in this spring, taking over at Prague, where his mom still lives. The Warner job went to another guy who followed Watkins there, John Williams.
“I loved it there and wasn’t looking to leave even after that,” the one-time Arena Football League lineman said. “When David and I had talked before about coaching together, I think I always knew eventually I’d work for him. When he asked me about Locust Grove, I was comfortable at Muskogee, and I was comfortable at Warner. They hadn’t had an OL coach in several years when I got there, and really, that’s always been my thing.”
But over the early portion of the summer, when gas reached $4.50 a gallon, it became, he said, a domestic “business decision” while commuting every day from Fort Gibson. But even as gas prices have dropped, he’s settled in and happy with what he calls the best unit he’s had to work with. All the starters have done so two or three years each.
“I coached some good linemen at Muskogee, but as a collective unit these guys are at the top,” he said. “They’re a gold mine.They’ve very aggressive. You can coach technique all day but you can’t coach effort, they give it.”
It’s a group that had grown used to the same voice and several were seniors. McMillan has his own distinctions of terminology, but the adjustment hasn’t been difficult, nor the buy-in.
Especially with McMillan hitting the weights with them in the summer.
“I lifted with them, I took them through drills, doing the best that I can with my body showing them exactly what to do. When you do that you want them to see how serious and passionate you are about what you do,” McMillan said. “And really, offensive line is my home, I don’t really care if I become na offensive coordinator, I don’t care if I’m ever a head coach. I just want to turn these kids into the men they’re supposed to be.”
•••
Clayton Blevins had coached 41 years — in Texas, New Mexico, at Hilldale with his son on the team, then again at Muskogee a couple seasons with his son on the roster there, and then finishing up there coaching girls tennis.
In a June 1 story in the Phoenix, when asked about whether he might wind up helping his son in some way, he dodged a commitment, saying “he’s doing so well I’m not going to go over there and mess a good thing up.”
Welp.
Boredom set in quickly, just as an opportunity opened up. He’s coaching junior high.
“My mom is retired and she sleeps in. He’s always been a 5 a.m. waker,” said David Blevins.
Which made him perfect for morning practices and the junior high program.
“I knew how hard it is to find good coaches that late,” Clayton said. “It’s working out great. I’m coaching junior high in the morning, then I’ve got all day before coming back to help with the high school in the afternoon.
“I try not to overstep my bounds. Guys who are position coaches, that’s their responsibility, but what I can offer is 41 years of experience. When I was in the position some of them are in with 2-3 years of experience, it was good to have the person with that experience to bounce things off of. And I’ll do that. Wherever we need to get guys more reps, I’m there.”
Clayton Blevins’ experience of working with young kids, coaching an individual-focused sport like tennis, and some deep personal experiences while crossing from an old-school generation to a new-school environment have all worked to shape his philosophy.
“When I need to get on to a kid, I focus on getting him one-on-one. I may chew on him then but it’s not in front of everyone else, and then before he leaves that day I want to share some positive feedback and end it making sure they know I love them,” he said. “That’s the way I’ve always been with kids.
“When I was coaching in Hobbs, N.M., I picked up on a story from a small town in Oklahoma where a couple of boys killed their mom and stepdad then went to school that day like nothing was wrong. As bad as that is, those kids needed to know there’s somebody out there that loves them. It’s what every kid needs.”
And he uses that approach still.
“I don’t have to teach a class, so if there’s something about a kid’s behavior that isn’t what it’s should, I’ll go sit in class with them. If they need tutoring after practice, we’ll squat down and do some tutoring,” he said. “That’s something I can do with my free time that the coaches can’t because they have classes to worry about.
“I don’t have to do this. I could stay retired, but I like being around kids. It’s all I’ve known, and if I can make a difference here, well, that’s why I’m here.”
