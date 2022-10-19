For Rafe Watkins, it’s a week of dread.
Watkins returns to a place he’s described as an oasis of sorts when he returns to Warner High School on Friday night with his Prague Red Wolves.
Watkins, a native of Prague, had long-range plans to move back to the place where his mother still lives and his family has land. Those plans became quicker than expected when that job of head football coach and athletic director became available this past year.
It was a decision that was made excruciatingly difficult because of the year he spent as Warner’s head coach, coming off seven seasons at Muskogee, one being a semifinal appearance among three playoff seasons. But the last year was riddled by key injuries and COVID, ending in a winless 2020 and a disillusioned Watkins.
“After that last year at Muskogee, I was burned out of all of it,” Watkins said. “Then by getting the chance to go down (to Warner), I mean, I forgot those places still existed. It truly rejuvenated me — they had a great administration, great teachers and most of all, great kids.
“Going back, it’s like playing family.”
He led Warner to a 9-2 record, a season cut short in all likelihood due to the absence of their injured starting quarterback in the playoffs. Jace Jackson. He and a vast majority of Eagles were coming back, but learned this spring they’d do it without their one-year head coach, all the while moving not only into Class 2A but into the same district as Prague, about 1 1/2 hours west along I-40.
“It hurt but we understood his reasons and we know it was tough for him,” said Jackson. “Even for the year he was here, he was a breath of fresh air, a steady hand who was always encouraging us to improve. Even during this past summer after he left, he’d text us, checking in on us, being there for us.””
And that has continued into this season.
“Every week before a game, he’s sending us messages — stuff like good luck this week, play hard, go out and win,” Jackson said.
Well, except this week, Jackson said.
But that too is understandable.
More on that later.
The Eagles come in at 6-1 and 3-1 in District 2A-5. Watkins’ Red Devils come in unbeaten on the season and have outscored opponents 347-68, its closest game being a 21-14 win over Luther in the season opener. In its last five games, including all four district battles, their average margin of victory has been 50.
“These next two games (with fellow unbeaten Vian next week) will tell us a lot about where we are at,” Watkins said. “They’re definitely the two best teams we’ll face, and those guys Friday have a lot still riding on it too.”
With two games left after this week, Warner can ill afford a loss in terms of gaining a home game in the first round. The Eagles have won three straight, including last Thursday’s 50-6 pummeling of Keys, since losing 44-14 to Vian in their 2A-5 opener.
And it’s been a year of upheaval beyond Watkins’ announcement in the spring.
Cooper Mitchell took over as Warner’s head coach just days before the season opener after the sudden parting with John Williams, who was hired from within the staff Watkins had in place. Over the summer, another of Watkins’ hires from Muskogee, Josh McMillan, took a similar job at Hilldale. McMillan was in the running for the job after Watkins left.
Mitchell himself wasn’t part of last year’s staff, having been hired off the staff at Tahlequah Sequoyah by Williams to run the Eagles’ passing game. Those offensive duties began seeping into the offensive line area when McMillan left.
“I don’t know him personally but his accolades speak for themselves,” Mitchell said of Watkins, who also won four Class 5A championships at Guthrie. “He’s got big boys up front and they play smash-mouth football.”
Other than being limited with just three in-school coaches — some others have come in as lay or volunteer staff — the adjustment at Warner has gone smoothly for Mitchell and the Eagles.
“The kids have taken it and rolled with it,” Mitchell said. “My biggest thing is get better each day. We’ve slowly built on what was in place for them and changed when we’ve needed to. But you can’t re-invent the wheel and you can’t rediscover gravity.”
But some recent friendships will be rediscovered even if they’re trying to beat each other’s brains out for a couple hours on Friday.
Watkins has a promise for Jackson and others he’s texted — there’s one coming before kickoff.
It’ll just be a tiny bit amended.
“(They) will get it Friday morning just like every other week,” Watkins said. “It will say good luck.”
