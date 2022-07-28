After reaching the American Athletic Conference title game in 2020, Tulsa stumbled to a 3-6 start in quarterback Davis Brin’s first full season as the starting quarterback, but finished with four consecutive wins and a 30-17 win in the Myrtle Beach Bowl against Old Dominion.
Part of the struggles came from an offense that was a top 30 unit in total offense, averaging 442 yards a game but wasn’t as efficient in finding the end zone, averaging just 26 points a game and failing to get to 24 seven times in the first 10 games.
Brin threw for 3,254 yards and 16 touchdowns after two games in 2020. The primary fix for him has to do with the 16 interceptions that went with it.
“Taking care of the ball is going to be a huge thing for us this season,” he said at the American Athletic Conference virtual Media Day on Thursday. “I’ve been watching more film than ever and also been working on the deep ball my pocket presence and all that, so I’m really excited about the improvements I’ve made.”
JuanCarlos Santana (50 catches, 674 yards) is back among a depleted receiving corps. Keylon Stokes was injured most of last year and will be a rising target as will Isaiah Epps, a transfer out of Kentucky
Anthony Watkins (634 yards) and Demeric Prince (524) will battle for contributions with the exit of 2021 leading rusher Shamari Brooks.
TU got a dozen Division I level transfers in through the portal.
“We’ve added some wrinkles (and) I think obviously with the new faces and some people coming in you’re going to be able to do some different things schematically,” said head coach Phil Montgomery, entering his eighth season at the helm. “And I think it does obviously help having Davis back in year two, just being a little more settled down there and understanding what we’ve got to do and how we’ve got to do it to get in.”
They’ll be a challenge up front with two lost to the NFL draft, tackle Tyler Smith to Dallas and guard Chris Paul to Washington. Smith is the second consecutive first-rounder out of TU, with linebacker Zaven Collins to Arizona in 2021.
The defense will bring back, among others, Justin Wright at linebacker (82 tackles) and Anthony Goodlow off the edge with six sacks.
Both Brin and Wright have taken similar approaches as veterans in meshing that group with the sizable transfer numbers and signees. Not just hitting the field and film room, but the kitchen and grill.
“I like to cook a lot and I’ve done some cookouts at the house, also taken some guys fishing this summer,” Brin said.
Ditto for Wright with the linebacker group. Brin, though, claimed superiority in the grill chef category in a question posed at both.
“Sometimes I’m on the grill to get the linebacker cookouts,” he said.
TU opens the season with four consecutive non-conference games — at Wyoming Sept. 3, Northern Illinois and Jacksonville State at home Sept. 10 and 17, and at Ole Miss on Sept. 24 — before opening AAC play hosting CFP semifinalist Cincinnati on Oct. 1. Last season’s non-conference slate included Oklahoma State and Ohio State.
