FORT GIBSON – For the second time in as many weeks the Fort Gibson Tigers faced an opponent they hadn’t met before.
The outcome, unfortunately, was the same story for the Tigers.
Missing their starting quarterback in Cole Mahaney once again, along with starting wide receivers Cade Waggle (broken collarbone) and Hunter Branch (broken ankle), and injuries piling up like a MASH unit, the Ada Cougars were too much, running away from the Tigers 47-7 Thursday night at Leo Donahue Tiger Stadium in a District 4A-4 matchup.
The Tigers (0-8, 0-5) are on a 12-game losing streak dating to last season. Their last win came against Sallisaw, 43-21. They play the fellow winless Black Diamonds next week.
“I don’t know what you can say, this is the year for injuries,” said Tiger coach Ryan Nolan said after the latest setback. “They are a great team and have some really good athletes over there.”
Quarterback C.J. Freeland was responsible for six touchdowns on the night and 197 yards through the air for the Cougars (6-2, 4-1), 139 of it to highly recruited 6-foot-4 wideout Jack Morris, who accounted for two of the touchdowns. Ada racked up almost 400 yards in total offense and benefited from a short field much of the night via a blocked punt, interception and two short punts that kept the ball in FGHS territory.
Freeland tossed for four touchdown passes in the first half of play as the visiting team built up a 26-0 halftime lead. On the Cougars’ final drive before in the second quarter, Fort Gibson suffered yet another injury loss when safety Donnie Cox left the game on a stretcher with 2:44 to go in the second quarter as he took an illegal blindside hit at the FGHS 11-yard line on a Freeland to Patterson crossing route.
Freeland connected with Jack Morris from 22 yards out on the next play for the 26-0 lead at intermission.
“He (Cox) got knocked out on that blindside hit and looked to have a concussion, they were going to transport him for precautionary measures,” said Nolan. “It was pretty scary for a few minutes.”
Besides Cox leaving the game, Fort Gibson is also without linebackers Kaydan Hunt (ankle) and Sean Barnaby (concussion) from the Madill game and running back Brelyn Macomb (shoulder).
The Tigers only attempted 11 passes and looked to lean on a running game that produced over 200 yards last week at Madill. Despite some success here and there, the Cougars kept it in check, as FGHS mustered just 65 yards on 29 carries.
“We wanted to run the ball more and thought we could run the ball on them with their defensive set,” said Nolan. “We couldn’t get the ball moving tonight.”
The Tigers generated some momentum midway through the second quarter when they used a reverse on the kick-off to move the ball up to their 44-yard line. They then reached the Ada 18 behind two first down penalties from the visitors and 24 yards rushing from Landon Nail. But a fumble ended the threat.
Fort Gibson avoided the goose-egg on the scoreboard when Parker Lockhart found a streaking Jaiden Johnson for a 59-yard catch and run with 2:12 left in the game, pushing its total offense to 146 total yards.
Senior linebacker John Lewis had 15 tackles on the night.
“I am proud of the way we fought, we could’ve just quit but we keep fighting,” said Nolan. “We are going to finish strong and keep fighting.”
Next week’s game with Sallisaw is Senior Night and the first Friday game in four weeks.
