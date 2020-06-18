KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association announced its changes to the 2020-21 basketball schedules Thursday afternoon.
Association members will not play non-MIAA contests in the regular season and play an expanded 22 game closed schedule.
Before the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020-21 basketball schedule was to expand from 19 to 22 games. The newly released schedule reflects a later season start date and a more prolonged hiatus during winter break.
Both NSU teams will split their schedule at home and away with 11 games played in Tahlequah. The RiverHawks open its season with Northwest Missouri on November 19. Some key dates on the schedule are Central Oklahoma visiting NSU on January 7 to start the new calendar year. The RiverHawks finish the loop with UCO on February 20 in what will be the final road trip of the regular season. NSU visits Rogers State on January 16 with the Hillcats making the trip down to Tahlequah on February 27 to close the regular season.
Except for Central Missouri, Lincoln, Missouri Western, and Northwest Missouri, the RiverHawks will play each Association member twice.
Changes to the postseason MIAA Tournament include a two-team reduction of qualifiers to eight and going from a five-day event to four.
Northeastern State 2020-21 Basketball Schedule
November 19 – Northwest Missouri
November 21 – Missouri Western
December 3 – at Missouri Southern
December 5 – at Pittsburg State
December 10 – Washburn
December 12 – Emporia State
December 17 – at Fort Hays State
December 19 – at Nebraska-Kearney
January 7 – Central Oklahoma
January 9 – Newman
January 16 – at Rogers State
January 21 – at Central Missouri
January 23 – at Lincoln
January 28 – Pittsburg State
January 30 – Missouri Southern
February 4 – at Emporia State
February 6 – at Washburn
February 11 – Nebraska-Kearney
February 13 – Fort Hays State
February 18 – at Newman
February 20 – at Central Oklahoma
February 27 – Rogers State
