Class 6AII will be a bit scrambled after this year if the preliminary average daily memberships, or ADMs, of each school hold up in the list released Tuesday by the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association.
Bixby with an ADM of 1,819, will move up to Class 6AI in the two-year cycle that begins in 2022-23.
Expect Tahlequah, with 1,197.9, to move up to 6AII from 5A. The Tigers were last in 6A in the early 2000s. Dropping down to 5A is Midwest City.
Muskogee at 1,311.79 is 27th among the 32 6A schools and six away from Piedmont, the highest among 5A schools at 1,183.18. The 6AII group would at this point include Putnam City, Deer Creek, Sand Springs, Stillwater, Putnam West, Bartlesville, Choctaw, Putnam North, Lawton, U.S. Grant, Tulsa Washington, Muskogee, Northwest Classen, Ponca City, Tahlequah and Capitol Hill. In an East-West split, Muskogee would be joined by Sand Springs, Bartlesville, Tulsa Washington, Ponca City and Tahlequah and two other west side schools.
Among others moving, Warner will move up to 2A, Haskell will drop into Class A at 200.70, just behind Warner at 200.79. Checotah is shown on the ADMs to be at the top of 2A but athletic director Jeremy Branchcomb saying some private schools moving around and non-football schools factoring in the Wildcats will be at the bottom of 3A.
These ADMs will be approved on Aug. 11.
Meanwhile, coaches of both divisions in 6A will meet Friday in Stroud to redistrict. the preliminary list.
