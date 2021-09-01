The Big 12 will fight back.
With the bleak picture cast by the impending move of Oklahoma and Texas to the Southeastern Conference, and the recent working agreement of cooperation between the Pac-12, Atlantic Coast Conference and Big Ten, the league announced Wednesday it has commitments from the eight athletic directors of the remaining member institutions to push ahead as a league that has no intentions of busting up.
“The eight ADs remain committed to furthering the Big 12 as one of the nation’s premier athletic conferences, and look forward to working with our presidents and chancellors to strengthen the league,” Big 12 commissioner Bob Bowlsby said in a statement. “Future exploration by the group will continue to center on options that best position the long-term strength of the Conference.”
The decision to stick together comes after two days of consultation with the athletic directors of the continuing members of the Big 12, the conference said.
Any move forward would certainly seem to take expansion into consideration, and with the events of recent weeks, that option would appear to take aim at the Group of Five members.
BYU, Houston, Memphis and Cincinnati have been among those most prominently mentioned in speculation.
