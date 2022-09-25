The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team's records THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week's poll and first-place votes received.

 RecordPtsPvs
1. Georgia (34)4-015631
2. Alabama (26)4-015582
3. Ohio State (4)4-014863
4. Michigan4-013794
5. Clemson4-013395
6. Southern California4-012267
7. Oklahoma State3-011768
8. Kentucky4-011369
9. Tennessee4-0107712
10. North Carolina State4-0101511
11. Mississippi4-086413
12. Penn State4-082415
13. Utah3-182214
14. Baylor3-163817
15. Oregon3-162218
16. Oklahoma3-16016
17. Texas A&M3-157420
18. Washington4-053924
19. Arkansas3-150910
20. Brigham Young3-135923
21. Wake Forest3-135216
22. Florida State4-025227
23. Minnesota4-023832
24. Pittsburgh3-122326
25. Syracuse4-07432

Dropped Out: No. 19 Texas (2-2); No. 21 Michigan State (2-2); No. 22 Florida (2-2); No. 25 Miami (Fla.) (2-2).

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati (3-1) 63; Kansas (4-0) 59; Florida (2-2) 49; Texas Tech (3-1) 36; Kansas State (3-1) 30; Texas (2-2) 25; TCU (3-0) 20; Michigan State (2-2) 13; James Madison (3-0) 11; Mississippi State (3-1) 10; Air Force (3-1) 8; Oregon State (3-1) 7; UCLA (4-0) 6; LSU (3-1) 4; Washington State (3-1) 4; Iowa State (3-1) 3; Notre Dame (2-2) 3; Maryland (3-1) 2; Coastal Carolina (4-0) 1.

The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:

 RecordPtsPrv
1. Georgia (55)4-015651
2. Alabama (4)4-014872
3. Ohio St. (4)4-014833
4. Michigan4-013544
5. Clemson4-013115
6. Southern Cal4-012367
7. Kentucky4-011278
8. Tennessee4-0111911
9. Oklahoma St.3-010819
10. NC State4-092012
11. Penn St.4-087614
12. Utah3-176013
13. Oregon3-172715
14. Mississippi4-069116
15. Washington4-065718
16. Baylor3-155017
17. Texas A&M3-154323
18. Oklahoma3-15296
19. BYU3-148219
20. Arkansas3-145710
21. Minnesota4-0288-
22. Wake Forest3-126521
23. Florida St.4-0244-
24. Pittsburgh3-120924
25. Kansas St.3-1166-

Others receiving votes: Kansas 125, Cincinnati 60, Florida 56, Washington St. 31, Syracuse 22, Oregon St. 16, Texas Tech 11, North Carolina 9, LSU 7, James Madison 4, UCLA 3, Tulane 3, TCU 1.

