The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team's records THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week's poll and first-place votes received.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. Georgia (34)
|4-0
|1563
|1
|2. Alabama (26)
|4-0
|1558
|2
|3. Ohio State (4)
|4-0
|1486
|3
|4. Michigan
|4-0
|1379
|4
|5. Clemson
|4-0
|1339
|5
|6. Southern California
|4-0
|1226
|7
|7. Oklahoma State
|3-0
|1176
|8
|8. Kentucky
|4-0
|1136
|9
|9. Tennessee
|4-0
|1077
|12
|10. North Carolina State
|4-0
|1015
|11
|11. Mississippi
|4-0
|864
|13
|12. Penn State
|4-0
|824
|15
|13. Utah
|3-1
|822
|14
|14. Baylor
|3-1
|638
|17
|15. Oregon
|3-1
|622
|18
|16. Oklahoma
|3-1
|601
|6
|17. Texas A&M
|3-1
|574
|20
|18. Washington
|4-0
|539
|24
|19. Arkansas
|3-1
|509
|10
|20. Brigham Young
|3-1
|359
|23
|21. Wake Forest
|3-1
|352
|16
|22. Florida State
|4-0
|252
|27
|23. Minnesota
|4-0
|238
|32
|24. Pittsburgh
|3-1
|223
|26
|25. Syracuse
|4-0
|74
|32
Dropped Out: No. 19 Texas (2-2); No. 21 Michigan State (2-2); No. 22 Florida (2-2); No. 25 Miami (Fla.) (2-2).
Others receiving votes: Cincinnati (3-1) 63; Kansas (4-0) 59; Florida (2-2) 49; Texas Tech (3-1) 36; Kansas State (3-1) 30; Texas (2-2) 25; TCU (3-0) 20; Michigan State (2-2) 13; James Madison (3-0) 11; Mississippi State (3-1) 10; Air Force (3-1) 8; Oregon State (3-1) 7; UCLA (4-0) 6; LSU (3-1) 4; Washington State (3-1) 4; Iowa State (3-1) 3; Notre Dame (2-2) 3; Maryland (3-1) 2; Coastal Carolina (4-0) 1.
The Top 25 teams in The Associated Press college football poll, with first-place votes in parentheses, records through Sep. 24, total points based on 25 points for a first-place vote through one point for a 25th-place vote, and previous ranking:
|Record
|Pts
|Prv
|1. Georgia (55)
|4-0
|1565
|1
|2. Alabama (4)
|4-0
|1487
|2
|3. Ohio St. (4)
|4-0
|1483
|3
|4. Michigan
|4-0
|1354
|4
|5. Clemson
|4-0
|1311
|5
|6. Southern Cal
|4-0
|1236
|7
|7. Kentucky
|4-0
|1127
|8
|8. Tennessee
|4-0
|1119
|11
|9. Oklahoma St.
|3-0
|1081
|9
|10. NC State
|4-0
|920
|12
|11. Penn St.
|4-0
|876
|14
|12. Utah
|3-1
|760
|13
|13. Oregon
|3-1
|727
|15
|14. Mississippi
|4-0
|691
|16
|15. Washington
|4-0
|657
|18
|16. Baylor
|3-1
|550
|17
|17. Texas A&M
|3-1
|543
|23
|18. Oklahoma
|3-1
|529
|6
|19. BYU
|3-1
|482
|19
|20. Arkansas
|3-1
|457
|10
|21. Minnesota
|4-0
|288
|-
|22. Wake Forest
|3-1
|265
|21
|23. Florida St.
|4-0
|244
|-
|24. Pittsburgh
|3-1
|209
|24
|25. Kansas St.
|3-1
|166
|-
Others receiving votes: Kansas 125, Cincinnati 60, Florida 56, Washington St. 31, Syracuse 22, Oregon St. 16, Texas Tech 11, North Carolina 9, LSU 7, James Madison 4, UCLA 3, Tulane 3, TCU 1.
