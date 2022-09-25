The USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll Top 25 with team's records THROUGH SATURDAY in parentheses, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in last week's poll and first-place votes received.

 RecordPtsPvs
1. Georgia (34)4-015631
2. Alabama (26)4-015582
3. Ohio State (4)4-014863
4. Michigan4-013794
5. Clemson4-013395
6. Southern California4-012267
7. Oklahoma State3-011768
8. Kentucky4-011369
9. Tennessee4-0107712
10. North Carolina State4-0101511
11. Mississippi4-086413
12. Penn State4-082415
13. Utah3-182214
14. Baylor3-163817
15. Oregon3-162218
16. Oklahoma3-16016
17. Texas A&M3-157420
18. Washington4-053924
19. Arkansas3-150910
20. Brigham Young3-135923
21. Wake Forest3-135216
22. Florida State4-025227
23. Minnesota4-023832
24. Pittsburgh3-122326
25. Syracuse4-07432

Dropped Out: No. 19 Texas (2-2); No. 21 Michigan State (2-2); No. 22 Florida (2-2); No. 25 Miami (Fla.) (2-2).

Others receiving votes: Cincinnati (3-1) 63; Kansas (4-0) 59; Florida (2-2) 49; Texas Tech (3-1) 36; Kansas State (3-1) 30; Texas (2-2) 25; TCU (3-0) 20; Michigan State (2-2) 13; James Madison (3-0) 11; Mississippi State (3-1) 10; Air Force (3-1) 8; Oregon State (3-1) 7; UCLA (4-0) 6; LSU (3-1) 4; Washington State (3-1) 4; Iowa State (3-1) 3; Notre Dame (2-2) 3; Maryland (3-1) 2; Coastal Carolina (4-0) 1.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video