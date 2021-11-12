A high school basketball tournament fixture remains stuck at 41 years.
The Bedouin Shrine Classic basketball tournament, an annual event played in early January and based out of the Muskogee Civic Center, is off again after last year’s tournament was canceled due to the pandemic.
Gene Foster, potentate for the Bedouins, confirmed the cancelation Wednesday afternoon and said a meeting of the Divan, the governing body of the temple, will present a formal announcement after a meeting today. The announcement was emailed on Friday.
Keith Olmstead, who has served as tournament director, stepped down recently, Foster said.
“I’m sorry about the late notice but due to circumstances beyond our control, it’s not going to happen,” Foster said.
“We’re going to have to come up with a new director and everything but we do need to get it going and make sure we have all the teams we need to fill it. I think that’s the biggest problem right now. We'll have more to say after we meet."
Hilldale, Fort Gibson, Oktaha and Haskell were local teams scheduled to return. Hulbert was another team in the event.
Fort Gibson athletic director Chuck London was busy looking for a tournament to join. Fort Gibson,Hilldale and Oktaha had a festival at Fort Gibson as a replacement last year.
The cancellation is the fourth stoppage of the event since 2007, when a midweek ice storm ended it. In 2017, weather issues forced the cancellation of the large school portion of the tournament.
The proceeds from the annual event fund the Shriners Transportation Fund.
