If there ever was a major proving ground for Muskogee’s defense, Friday’s win over Tulsa Washington was that spot.
First, there was one touchdown allowed — and that coming with 6:03 to go in the game and a 22-0 Roughers’ lead, having all but done what they came to S.E. Williams Stadium to do, eventually winning 30-6.
But breaking it down, it was even better.
“On all three levels, the front putting pressure on the quarterbacks, linebackers making tackles in space, and obviously forcing those turnovers that sparked us as a team, I’d say it was our most complete game,” said defensive coordinator Steve Craver.
Deyonn Bowler in the secondary set up two scores with interceptions. Defensive end Anthony Watson had three sacks. Brandon Tolbert had nine solo tackles at linebacker, two for lost yards, and a sack.
Tolbert and Watson were add-ons over the offseason after playing on the offensive side in 2021. Bowler played on the defense that struggled last season.
But Craver chuckled when asked if he was surprised that in week eight, he’s coming off that kind of win. After all, Washington walloped MHS 54-21 last year.
“I think if you look at what we do, we’re in multiple fronts and we knew some guys were going to struggle (last year), but it was all about building blocks for those guys to gain that experience,” said Craver. “More often than not I’m relieved. That was the plan going in (last year), and to see guys out there now stepping up and make plays, guys like Deyonn and Teyon Brewer (three unassisted tackles, one for lost yardage) who also played last year, more often than not I’d just say I’m relieved.
“And it’s also a testament to our defensive coaching staff. At some point all of us have been part of a winning culture and it’s good to see it coming together for these kids to process and experience that.”
Head coach Travis Hill expanded on that completeness, taking it to both sides of the football. There have been good wins, even wins over quality opponents (See 5A Carl Albert, week three), and a resilient win against Sand Springs, also on the road, after the Sandites rallied from a deep early hole.
Offensively, this one relied in part on a backup quarterback in Coda Barnoski in a scoreless game to hit two key passes. With Jamarian Ficklin helped off with a hip injury following an interception, Barnoski made two huge connections on his first series behind center. On his second play, he tossed a bubble screen to Ondraye Beasley, who cut up field and broke tackles, dragging one 10 yards then another two another 10 yards on a 34-yard gain past midfield. Then, a huge block on Bradyn Henry on arguably the best player on either side of the ball for the Hornets in Micah Tease set Kayden McGee off on a reception in the flat, covering 40 yards and a touchdown.
Ficklin would return, and led the Roughers to a field goal and three second-half touchdowns, but the early boost from his backup was huge.
“We played well on both sides,” Hill said. “They are very athletic in their front seven. Thirty (Aiden Walker) is as good a linebacker as we’ve seen and 62 (Elias Sherman) is as good a defensive lineman as we’ve seen. Both will play D1 ball and they did some damage out there. We didn’t have a lot of penalties either.
“We’ve got a few little innuendos we need to address, but overall, we completed our job. I don’t want to say it put us on a pedestal, but I think it showed that hey, this isn’t just a football team that’s had a good run, but it’s one that potentially could march through the playoffs and have success doing it.”
There were early on a lot of questions about the backup quarterback position. Jacob Jones, the backup last spring, moved to Checotah and is starting there. And Barnoski was in middle school a year ago.
“We had a conversation 2-3 weeks ago when we saw in him that he had the capability to go win some games as a backup,” said offensive coordinator Chris Risenhoover. “He’s come that far.”
But Ficklin is OK and will start Friday against Bartlesville (3-5, 2-3), needing 72 yards to go over 2,000 yards passing. Jayden Bell, Muskogee’s top receiver going into last week, missed the game with a fracture in his hand but could be back in a soft cast — but if so, will go only at cornerback and not at receiver.
With a first-round bye assured at this point, it all comes down to a week 10 battle at Rougher Village with Stillwater, who like Muskogee are 8-0, 5-0 in district and two games up on the field. Yet neither wants to hear of head-to-head tiebreakers should one lose this week. Stillwater is at Tahlequah, and the Roughers want to extend the best start for an MHS team in 42 years, since the 1980 team went 12-0 before losing.
