District 6AII-2 

All-District-Muskogee selections

Purple heart (Injured): Hunter Hess.

Isaiah Givens, WR

James Moore, OL

Devin Whitfield, DL

Keondre Johns, DB

Skyleer Onebear, K

Honorable mention

Blade Todd, TE

Kennedy McGee, WR

