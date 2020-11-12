Area selections to All-District first teams received from schools

 

4A-6 All-District

Player of Year: Drew Riddle, Hilldale

Defensive Player of Year: Celeste Wood, Hilldale

Catcher: Keely Ibarra, Hilldale

Catcher: Kammi Chandler, Wagoner

Thrid base: Kacy Murry, Wagoner

Outfield: Riley Barnoskie, Hilldale

Utility: Brooklyn Ellis, Hilldale

Utility: Catilyn Henson, Wagoner

Coach of Year: Darren Riddle, Hilldale

 

4A-5 All-District

Defensive Player of Year: Amanda Brown, Checotah

Pitcher: Alexis Hamilton, Checotah

Thrid base: Jordan Hayes, Fort Gibson

Outfield: Baliegh James, Fort Gibson

Utility: Vanessa Henson, Checotah

 

3A-7 All-District

Second base: Alex Bowden, Haskell

Shortstop: Lynzi Kelley, Haskell

Utility: Chassi Dowdy, Haskell

Utility: Reagan Wright, Haskell

 

 

