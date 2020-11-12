Area selections to All-District first teams received from schools
4A-6 All-District
Player of Year: Drew Riddle, Hilldale
Defensive Player of Year: Celeste Wood, Hilldale
Catcher: Keely Ibarra, Hilldale
Catcher: Kammi Chandler, Wagoner
Thrid base: Kacy Murry, Wagoner
Outfield: Riley Barnoskie, Hilldale
Utility: Brooklyn Ellis, Hilldale
Utility: Catilyn Henson, Wagoner
Coach of Year: Darren Riddle, Hilldale
4A-5 All-District
Defensive Player of Year: Amanda Brown, Checotah
Pitcher: Alexis Hamilton, Checotah
Thrid base: Jordan Hayes, Fort Gibson
Outfield: Baliegh James, Fort Gibson
Utility: Vanessa Henson, Checotah
3A-7 All-District
Second base: Alex Bowden, Haskell
Shortstop: Lynzi Kelley, Haskell
Utility: Chassi Dowdy, Haskell
Utility: Reagan Wright, Haskell
