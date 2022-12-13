4A-3 All-District:

Defensive MVP: Gabe Rodriguez

Special teams MVP: Ethan Muehlenweg

Defensive Lineman of the Year: Braylan Roberson

Defensive End of the Year: Roman Garcia

Cornerback of the Year: Brayden Skeen

Offensive Guard of the Year: Caiden Dick

All-District Center: Jacob Barney

All-District Offensive Line: Lane Kester

 

 

A-8 All-District:

A-8 MVP: Gunner Dozier- Gore

A-8 Offensive POY: Brannon Westmoreland- Haskell

A-8 CO Defensive POY: Jackson Duke- Gore Junior Faul- Haskell

A-8 Back of the Year: AJ Lyons Jerrell- Pocola

A-8: Quarterback of the Year: Noah Cooper-Gore

A-8: Receiver of the Year: Garrett Scott-Pocola

A-8 Offensive Lineman of the Year: Garrett Douthit- Gore

A-8 Defensive Lineman of the Year: Gabe Dozier- Gore

A-8 Linebacker of the Year: Dayne Perryman-Gore

A-8  CO-Defensive Back of the Year: Joseph Lee-Central Billy Wiseley-Porter

A-8 Special Teams POY- Christian O'Connor-Gore

A-8 CO-Newcomer of the Year: Brayden Hardwick-Pocola Natalie Perry Hunter- Porter

A-8 Coach of the Year: Brandon Tyler-Gore

