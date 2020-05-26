It had its hitches, but overall, it was something to do, finally, for area sports fans Friday night.
Outlaw Motor Speedway re-opened its dirt track for the first time since 2015, following a month of delay due to COVID-19 and the state’s restrictions on activities, and then a rainout on the adjusted opener for the track between Oktaha and Wainwright.
A total of 106 cars competed and 2,000 were in attendance.
“I think after being cooped up for so long, I mean, we got a lot of positive feedback from people just happy to be there,” said Ted Holt, one of the track’s board members. “We had some things we’ll fix or improve on but just getting it going again with a good turnout, close racing, exciting racing, it was a overall a good night.”
Racing started 15 minutes late past the 7 p.m. scheduled start time and finished at 10:51 p.m. “Once we got going, it was race after race,” Holt said. “When you account for the late start, we were right about there on where we want to be time-wise.”
The grandstands looked fuller than it was, but with 2,000 occupying seats in a 6,500 capacity place, social distancing wasn’t as tight as it could have been.
“We were barely over a third of what we could handle and most of the clusters were family,” Holt said. “We got 2,000, we’d like to get 4,000.”
Admission was free as it will be all season. The revenue comes from concessions. Eating at the track has been heavily promoted through social media. That’s an area where there was minor issues on lines.
“We’re doubling our lines,” Holt said, looking ahead.
Tyler Wolff won in A Modifieds. Wesley Bourne won Pure Stock’s A feature and Phillip Blair tops in the B feature.
In B Mods, Clint Johnson won the A feature and Michael Hornback and Neil Johnston won B features.
Racing will continue at 7 p.m. Friday with the second regular points races, if weather allows for it. About 3 1/2 inches of rain has fallen at the track since Friday and the forecast for the remainder of the week calls for more rain. When they do race, rules call for top cars from the previous week to be flipped in the lineup.
“We had the all the fast guys on the front, now it’s point average so guys like Tyler Wolf and Clint Johnson will be 18 cars deep and got to go to the front from there,” Holt said. “That’ll be a whole different story for everybody.”
