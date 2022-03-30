JaVontae Campbell came in amid a squad heavy on guards in 2021.
He gave Muskogee a high-caliber forward whose 21-point, 8-rebound averages helped get the Roughers out of the first round of the Class 6A playoffs for the first time since 2014. It netted him a Most Valuable Player tag on the All-Phoenix basketball team last year.
This year, those key guards all graduated, so Campbell was moved to point guard. Surrounding him were 10 seniors who had minor or no role in the 2020-21 season charge, and they weathered a brutal slate including nine games against state tournament teams and while finishing just 9-12, they came within one game from a Class 6A state tournament berth.
Campbell’s role expanded, and not just in directing the team. He averaged 22.7 points, 5.0 rebounds, 3.5 steals, 4.8 assists, was a 52-percent field-goal shooter, 30.4 percent from 3-point range, and shot 68 percent from the line.
He had two games of 30 points, one in a 58-57 win over Union to get them past the first round. He had 15. He had 33 against state tourney team Tulsa Washington in an overtime loss.
He had 27 in a 63-59 loss that ended the Roughers’ quest for the state tournament. Santa Fe forced him to the line time after time. He was 13-of-16.
And in the end, he collapsed near mid-court, both exhausted and dejected.
“It was tough on him. Even though our record didn’t show a state-bound team, it came down to things that were out of his hands,” said Muskogee coach Lynwood Wade of his senior standout who repeated this year as Most Valuable Player on the All-Phoenix team.
“When you miss as many free throws as we did, and you go play as hard as you can and do everything you can do like you’ve been doing all year, it’s just a stop too soon for everyone to get off the bus. I fell short as a player myself. Even though we made the state tournament we still missed out on our ultimate goal, and I know the feeling of it ending like it did for him.”
Campbell was the model of consistency after the transition.
“Great players fit where they are needed and last year he was that selfless player, playing the 4 and the 3,” Wade said. “We had a chance to share some of his other skills, then he worked on making that transition over the summer.”
Campbell looked back on that transition.
“I was the trash guy last year — the guy making the defensive plays, the offensive rebounds. This year I had to get the ball to shooters, facilitate out there, get the ball to the paint, whatever we were getting,” he said. “A lot of times I had to take it on myself. The guys around me this year were role players as juniors. Stepping up as starters was a different tone of game for them.”
Wade saw a leader rise to the top.
“When I first got around him he was so quiet, but he’s always been a natural leader without speaking and now that he started to talk a little bit and direct in practice and in the games, I mean, kids followed him,” Wade said.
“And he plays hard. When you have someone that’s going to talk, be a leader and show you that he’s going to do the things that he’s asking you to do, I mean, that’s the definition of a leader on the court if you ask me.”
Campbell is still working through some qualifying issues but he’ll play somewhere next year. Connors State is among those who want him.
Campbell edged Porter’s Kejuan Reynolds for MVP. The 6-5 Reynolds was a repeat selection who averaged 23.2 points and 13.2 rebounds as the Pirates reached the Class A quarterfinals.
This year’s team was a diverse group, with only Hilldale having more than one selection — seniors Ty O’Neal and Brayson Lawson. It was also a predominantly senior group. Eufaula’s Alex Parish was a three-time selection, Jaxon Blunt a third time in four seasons.
Midway’s Geral Washington, Warner’s Landon Swallow and Checotah’s Montana Warrior rounded out the seniors.
Oktaha’s Preston Holmes was a third-time selection as a junior. Another junior, Corbin Marsey of Wagoner, made it for the first time.
Okay’s Chad Clark won Coach of the Year. Clark took a team of two freshmen, three sophomores and two junior and improved from 7-11 to 19-8, beating four ranked teams from 2A to 5A, and reached the Class A area quarterfinals. One of those players, freshman Diezel Davis, averaged a team best 14.7 points and six assists to lay claim to Newcomer of the Year.
“I’ve had some good teams (three consecutive state appearances from 2015-17) but this is a team that they’re always in the gym, they live in the gym and to make it even better they’re young, and knowing I’ve got these guys 2-3 more years, and the fact we’re so freshman and sophomore oriented, I’m just excited for what lies ahead for these kids,” Clark said.
WF senior tops girls list again
Samantha Shanks was surprised when she won her first All-Phoenix Most Valuable Player award last year, leading Webbers Falls to its second state appearance in three seasons.
She said she’s shocked she’s a repeat selection, but Warriors coach Jerry Ward says, no one else should be surprised.
“She got better every year in every phase of the game,” Ward said. “Her numbers would have been better with more playing time which was impacted by some of the competition where she might play a a half or a little more than half.”
She averaged 17.6 points, 6;9 rebounds, 5.9 assists and 3.2 steals for a team that went 19-2 and exited in the area semifinals after Webbers moved up to Class A this year from Class B, where they were state quarterfinalists in both her freshman and junior seasons.
“Her freshman year she was surrounded by four seniors and just had to show up and get the ball in her hand,” said Ward. “She didn’t have to lead. But she’s blossomed in that regard She made all those other kids better getting the ball to them from the point guard spot while understanding when she needed to take over and look more for the shot than what she had been looking for. And most times this year we didn’t have to tell her that, she knew.
“She’s been part of 87 wins in the four years she’s started and that includes about a half-dozen games we lost to COVID which would have put it in the mid 90s. That’s quite a run.”
Shanks is not done. She signed with Connors State, the sixth Lady Warrior under Ward to make it to the next level, but the first since his return to the school in 2014.
Shanks is looking forward to a better fit style-wise.
“I’m used to playing at a much faster pace,” she said. “At that level it’s more about that and less about helping people understand their role.”
Ward says it’s simply a game with a 30-second shot clock. There is no shot clock — yet — in high school basketball.
“We’d slow the game down when we had to,” he said. “She’s a racehorse. I think she’ll be fun to watch.”
Shanks was a four-time selection, making it as a freshman as Newcomer of the Year. There were two other repeat selections — Oktaha sophomore Ava Scott and Porter senior Charmayne Marshall, who signed with Northwestern Oklahoma. First-timers included three sophomores — Warner’s Alexis Flower and Harlie Chesser, and Wagoner’s Ellee Bryant. Seniors were Navaeh Johnson of Hilldale, who signed with Briar Cliff University, Oktaha’s Rylee Walters and Porter’s Brittany Welch and Sydney Taylor of Fort Gibson. Muskogee’s Bianca McVay was the lone junior.
This year’s Newcomer of the Year was Fort Gibson freshman Addy Whiteley, who averaged a team-high 11.5 points, and 2.87 assists.
Fort Gibson's Scott Lowe is this year’s Coach of the Year on the girls side. Lowe, in his first year as head coach following four seasons as Chuck London’s assistant, had adversity of all kinds — on the court, one returning starter. Off the court, it was a battle with cancer that took him most of the second half of 2021 to the Mayo Clinic in Minneapolis for treatments.
He spent the off-season, pre-season and the first month of the regular season coaching through video apps, talking with his team long distance and conferring with veteran head coach Jerry Walker, who served as an assistant coach before taking on an interim tag in Lowe’s absence.
He returned in January, and had to win three straight consolation games in the area round to reach state, Fort Gibson’s 18th consecutive time to do so. And, at season’s end with a 24-6 record, he was also diagnosed as being cancer-free.
“We had through several transitions with who we were, which is something that hasn’t been common with teams in this streak,” he said. “It wasn’t pretty at times, but we fought and we battled and made it.
“It’s not even reasonable to think about going to state this many times. We don’t talk about it much, but you could sense at the area tournament that winning that is almost a relief. Each team can’t ride the coattails of others, they have to make it for them.”
And the pressure never goes away of getting to that point.
“It becomes a big monkey on your back but for me I try to stay relationship oriented with the kids. I want to serve their hearts,” he said. “There’s going to come a time when it ends. Can you handle that as a coach? That’s something you have to ask when you come here. But you’ve still got the relationships and each group is special. Time would heal some of that and they’d realize they’ve worked as hard as they could.”
The teams were chosen from the Phoenix staff and correspondents. Stats were submitted by area coaches.
