in his 78th year, dozed into eternity on 3/26/2022. Final Tribute will be on 4/2/2022 at 10:00AM Christ Kingdom Builders in Muskogee. Visitation 4/1/2022 from 2PM until 6PM. Keith D. Biglow Funeral Directors, Inc. - Muskogee Chapel. biglowfunerals.com