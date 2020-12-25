All along a 14-0 campaign that ended with a Class 4A state championship two weeks ago, Wagoner running back Braden Drake seemed content in the shadow of a defense that rose to high acclaim, allowing just 6 points a game and no more than 14 in any game.
Wagoner head coach Dale Condict said that just fit who the 5-8, 165-pound senior was.
“He never worries about getting the credit, it’s just not his personality at all,” he said. “He’s very unselfish and he doesn’t talk much.”
This year’s Most Valuable Player on the All-Phoenix area football team’s actions took care of what his mouth didn’t, especially when it was on the line the most.
The 72-yard clutch game-breaker run in the closest thing to a challenge the Bulldogs had all year, the quarterfinals against Tuttle, was a sign of things to come. He broke his previous season-high rushing number with 218 yards in the 40-14 win against Cushing in the semifinal round, then topped that with 247 yards in the state championship game, a 42-13 win over Clinton.
His two first-quarter touchdown runs, based on his defense’s yield all year, would’ve been sufficient. He passed 100 yards on a 22-yard first-quarter run and 200 yards on a 24-yard run in the fourth. When finished he had 2,010 yards on the year on 221 carries and 34 touchdowns.
And that college attention that had escaped him showed up right there on the Central Oklahoma campus that day, and has since grown to include Pitt State and no doubt a few more before the next signing period in February.
For now, though, it’s about soaking in a season that on too many occasions seemed at risk due to the pandemic.
“Just realizing I won’t ever put on a Wagoner jersey or helmet again is tough, but knowing we got what we set out to do accomplished it,” he said. “I can’t explain how it all came together for me, especially with the last two games of my career, except that it’s been a case or realizing it was time to leave it all out there and leave no doubt in doing it.”
It’s Drake’s first time on the team.
Large School Offensive POY: Dontierre Fisher, Checotah
Fisher, who rushed for almost 1,700 yards this season, has been on college maps since getting an unofficial visit and sideline pass his freshman year at Oklahoma. He heads to his senior season off a 1,684-yard, 19-touchdown rushing year that netted him offers from Iowa State, Nebraska and Kansas.
“The biggest thing I’ve seen since getting here is his growing up maturity wise,” said first-year Wildcats head coach Zac Ross. “Everyone knows who he is, and people are going to take shots at him and be pretty rough with him.
“But through all that, he grew up a lot during the season. Also it’s been about how he finishes correctly and he basically just got better in all phases throughout the season. I like how he has learned to work at what he does to get better.”
Fisher said he just wants to “continue to get better, work harder and get stronger.”
Ross, who initially signed with Texas Tech out of Muskogee High School, has talked with Fisher about continuing to handle the recruiting process.
“I tell him ‘you need to understand what you’re looking for,’” Ross said. “When you go on these trips, you’re going to get the best version of what they have when you go there so you have to look beyond that. Hopefully he and his family will make the best decision for him. He’s got some good options already, but I think they’ll be more coming.”
Fisher made the team two years ago as Newcomer of the Year.
Large School Defensive POY:Isaac Smith, Wagoner
It says something when your season stats were minus 2 1/2 games due to a knee contusion and you still lead the vote-getters for the top defensive honor.
“He’s just been that dominant when he’s been out there,” said Condict.
Indeed.
Smith, a Texas Tech signee, had 97 tackles, 28 solo, 17 for lost yardage, 13 sacks and 38 quarterback pressures.
“As outstanding as he is off the edge, he’s also a dominant blocker at tight end,” Condict said. “In the finals, I told him to put his ironman on because everything about him was going to be utilized to the fullest extent. I think he played all but three of four plays. He’s just that valuable.”
At 6-6, 235, Smith possesses speed that makes him dangerous off the edge, and a pure defensive end type.
“I’ve never played anything other than defensive end for as long as I can remember,” he said. “My speed is in my favor right now and the main thing I want to do is to go put on more weight and get stronger while not losing that speed. The two weeks I missed, I still went to practice, watched practice, worked on the bike, and fortunately I was lucky enough to come back and be as strong as I was before. Now I want to build on that after a couple weeks off to heal from the season and get back after it for the next stage.”
Smith was a repeat selection to the team. This is his first special honor.
Small School Offensive POY:Geral Washington, Midway
The 5-10, 175 junior was a prolific two-way player on a prolific eight-man team that just didn’t convert enough two-point conversions in the highest scoring game of the season in Class C, a 78-68 loss to eventual C champ Tyrone.
“I look back on those and realize where we’d be if we’d made some of those conversions and it’s tough,” he said. “It was a great year though.”
Washington became more of a passing quarterback this year, and in a big way. His 88-of-124, 1,638 yards with 23 touchdowns and just two interceptions gave him a quarterback rating of 146.16, best among any signal-callers in the area.
At this point, he’s battling the unfortunate knock that eight-man players sometimes get — the lack of college attention due to it being a different game.
“I’m a hard worker, I’ll do anything you ask, any position you want me to play,” he said. “Personally I think I’m best at quarterback, but I play safety too.”
This is Washington’s first time to make the team.
Small School Defensive POY:Tye Pippenger, Eufaula
The senior inside linebacker had it all figured out. He’d call it a high school career after a senior season of a team-high 211 tackles.
But that final-minute Oklahoma Christian School touchdown denied the kind of high school finish he wanted in the Class 2A quarterfinals, losing 24-20. So now, Pippenger is willing to take his plans for a construction management or civil engineering degree and stretch them beyond the intended target of Oklahoma State — if he can find a football fit.
“After we got beat he came up and said, ‘I think I might want to play some college ball,’ and I’m like ‘now you tell me,’” said Eufaula head coach Larry Newton.
So off goes the film, which will show a kid who became a sideline to sideline defender from the middle, using his speed that was initially targeted to be a defensive end as a freshman.
“Teams in the playoffs would come up to me and tell me how they really had to scheme around him the whole night,” Newton said. “He’s naturally gifted and smart, and has the patience on reads and when he makes it, he gets there.”
Pippenger has the family backing that a scholarship wasn’t necessary, but in the end it wouldn’t scratch the itch that never went away.
“Going out like we did, that didn’t feel good,” he said. “That feeling I have out there — I’m not ready to give it up and certainly not that way.”
Pippenger is a repeat selection to the team and it’s his first time to win a special honor.
Newcomer of the Year: Noah Cooper, Gore
On a team loaded with sophomores and a bright immediate future, you just try to fit in where you can as a freshman.
That’s what Cooper did.
Of his 61 tackles, 10 were for lost yardage.
“His versatility is one of his strengths. He came in and started nine games on defense, played tight end in some sets and he’s also a good H-back and a pretty good backup quarterback, a place he was good at as an eighth grader,” said Gore head coach Brandon Tyler. “He’ll basically go in and contribute wherever you put him and you know he’ll do a good job. He has a great upside going forward.”
About the only place he hasn’t played?
“Cornerback, maybe,” Cooper said.
His objective going into the offseason is simple.
“Just keep putting in the work in all phases, try hard and be aggressive,” he said.
Coach of the Year: Dale Condict, Wagoner
Condict led Wagoner to its fifth state title since 2011, all under him. This one, he said, was special for one reason.
“I think this validates our program as one of the best out there, period,” he said.
“You had the Kevin Peterson era where we won the first one and then the Malcolm Rodriguez era where we won three, but the question became whether we could go back again with another group and do it. This one was a workman’s type group on offense and a very good defense and we were able to make it for another era. To be able to say we’ve won five times in nine years, it’s hard to wrap my mind around it to be honest.
“When I came here I hoped I could coach in it one time. A lot of good coaches out there never even get that. I’ve been blessed.”
It’s his sixth time to be selected. He was named exclusively in 2005, 2010, 2011 and 2014 and shared the honor in 2015 with Haskell’s Greg Wilson.
Others
Among position players, Midway defensive lineman Leslie Howard became a three-time selection to the team. He was Newcomer of the Year as a freshman.
Other repeat selections, all for the second time, include three Eufaula Ironheads in running back Noah Alexander, who recently signed with Army, wide receiver Khelil Deere and offensive lineman Ty Dodd.
Hilldale wideout Dylan Walker was also a repeat selection as was Wagoner offensive lineman Logan Cole and linebacker Trey Gause.
First-time position selections were quarterback Johnnie Durossette of Hilldale and Luke Adcock of Eufaula, Gore running back Gunner Dozier, Hilldale running back Eric Virgil, wide receivers Antonio Zapata of Muskogee and Nick Jones of Eufaula, offensive linemen Omarion Warrior of Checotah, Jay Stroble of Hilldale, Brody Rainbolt of Fort Gibson and Brody Cannon of Warner.
On defense, first-timers include linemen Cason Albin of Hilldale, Fred Watson of Wagoner and Kaleel Shumate of Midway, linebackers Jaden McWilliams of Hilldale, Deven Woodworth of Fort Gibson, Kaden Charboneau of Wagoner and Josh Mason of Webbers Falls, and defensive backs Callen Park of Warner, Jackson Duke of Gore, Chase Nanni of Wagoner, Kayson Flud of Checotah and Caden Miller of Midway.
Malachi Harris of Checotah was named the top return specialist, Wagoner’s Ethan Muehlenweg the kicker and Fort Gibson’s Cole Mahaney as punter.
The Phoenix football staff selected the team based on nominations from coaches and statistics from the season.
