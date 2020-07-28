Conner Calavan, Fort Gibson
Chris Cummings

Playing where he'll play college ball at the University of Central Oklahoma, Fort Gibson's Conner Calavan scored 11 points as the East beat the West 89-84 in the Large School game of the Oklahoma Basketball Coaches All-State Games in Edmond.

The games were played in what was essentially a substitute for what typically has been Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State Week, which canceled all public events due to COVID-19. Football played at Shawnee and golf was handled earlier in the week in Oklahoma City.

Calavan, the All-Phoenix Most Valuable Player for 2019-20, was his typical long range self, scoring three 3-pointers. He was the East's second-leading scorer.

He'll play at UCO alongside his brother, Carson.

