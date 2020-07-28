Playing where he'll play college ball at the University of Central Oklahoma, Fort Gibson's Conner Calavan scored 11 points as the East beat the West 89-84 in the Large School game of the Oklahoma Basketball Coaches All-State Games in Edmond.
The games were played in what was essentially a substitute for what typically has been Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State Week, which canceled all public events due to COVID-19. Football played at Shawnee and golf was handled earlier in the week in Oklahoma City.
Calavan, the All-Phoenix Most Valuable Player for 2019-20, was his typical long range self, scoring three 3-pointers. He was the East's second-leading scorer.
He'll play at UCO alongside his brother, Carson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.