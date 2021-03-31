JaVontae Campbell’s nickname is “Soup.” The Campbell’s brand of the product had a history of being known as “Mmm mmm good,” but also was marketed as a complete food.
In basketball, Campbell this year was a complete player.
“He did stuff that working bees do — he rebounded, got steals, sometimes he didn’t hit jumpers or shoot 3s and you look up and he’s got 28 points,” said Muskogee coach Lynwood Wade of the 2020-21 All-Phoenix Most Valuable Player, chosen through nominations and statistics provided by area coaches and voted on by the Phoenix sports staff and correspondents who covered games.
The 6-foot-1 junior forward averaged 18.7 points, hitting 58 percent of his 201 attempted field goals with a 67 percent from the line with 7.1 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 2.8 steals and 0.8 blocks per contest for Muskogee’s best season (11-6) since 2010-11, an overtime loss from playing for their first state tournament since 2014 and the first team past the opening round since that season.
“What he did comes from working hard and being a part of a system,” Wade said. “There’s no one way to score buckets and you don’t have to be a volume shooter. He fit right into our philosophy and chemistry as a team.”
It was a team whose core was seniors, a couple of which had started since their freshman seasons, yet Campbell became a guy who could be counted on to deliver.
“I got better at defense. I feel like I’m better at finding the open person and being a team player,” he said.
It’ll be a team that changes somewhat with the loss of those seniors.
“He’ll still be our defensive guy,” Wade said. “We’ve got kids coming back who can score, but he’ll still probably take more shots in the system we have. At this point I don’t know what position he’ll play. I know I’ll put him out there wherever and he’ll compete. He loves to compete, and so whatever he does won’t be a big adjustment.
“You can’t scout him because how are you going to scout turnovers. How are you going to scout if I get picked in the open court. He brings a lot of intangibles that are un-scoutable.”
Alex Parrish of Eufaula was second in the MVP voting. The junior guard averaged 17.3 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Class 3A quarterfinalist Ironheads. He was joined by senior guard Nick Jones, third in the balloting, who averaged 14.5 points, 4.7 rebounds and 1.7 assists.
Campbell was joined on the team by fellow Rougher Xavier Brown, who averaged 17.4 points, second on his team.
Fort Gibson got junior guard Jaxon Blunt (16.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.8 assists) selected for the second time in three seasons. Blunt was Newcomer of the Year as a freshman. This year’s Newcomer nod went to sophomore Grant Edwards (8.8 points, 2.4 rebounds).
Wagoner had two selections in senior guard Jacob Scroggins (14 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists) and senior forward Caden Pawpa (15 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals), as did Oktaha with senior forward Ethan Frazier (17.3 points, 7.2 rebounds) and sophomore guard Preston Holmes (12.2 points, 6.3 assists).
Also making it — Hilldale junior guard Evan Smith, who averaged 17 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists and Porter 6-5 junior Kejuan Reynolds, who averaged a double-double (16 points, 14 rebounds) as a forward/post.
Brown, Scroggins and Holmes were all repeat selections.
Eufaula’s Jeff Oliver was named Coach of the Year. It’s his second consecutive honor, but last year he got it on the girls side, having led the Lady Ironheads to their first state tournament since 1993 only to be denied a shot at playing due to COVID-19’s cancellation of the event.
Oliver’s boys went 13-5 and lost in the quarterfinals in Class 3A to Community Christian. It was their first state trip since 2003. En route, they knocked off powerhouse Millwood, Lincoln Christian, Rejoice Christian and Adair, the team that denied him a double-state qualification in 2020.
“We got really good guard play and every coach will tell you good guard play can really extend your season, but to go with that, just the toughness and blue-collar football-type mentality the kids had,” he said about their success.
“A perfect example was when we got to Millwood and their athleticism and depth. I told our guys, ‘let’s be tougher for 32 minutes and win one possession at a time.’ That’s really what our boys rallied behind that playing 18 games. I’d loved to have had 28 games with them because they’re just the type of kids I love coaching.”
Wade was runner-up in the coach category in his second year at MHS.
None of this group of seniors are committed or signed as of yet, though multiple kids have options in the mix. Jones is playing football at Northeastern State.
Boys
MVP: JaVontae Campbell, Muskogee, 6-1, Jr., F
18.7 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 1.7 apg, 2.8 spg, 0.8 bpg
Alex Parrish, Eufaula, 6-2, Jr., G
17.3 ppg, 7.2 rpg
Nick Jones, Eufaula, 6-0, Sr., G
14.5 ppg, 4.7 rpg, 1.7 apg
Jaxon Blunt, Fort Gibson, 6-0, Jr., G
16.1 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 4.8 apg
Ethan Frazier, Oktaha, 6-3, Sr., F
17.3 ppg, 7.2 rpg
Xavier Brown, Muskogee, 6-0, Sr., G
17.4 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 1.1 apg, 1.3 spg, 0.3 bpg
Jacob Scroggins, Wagoner, 6-2, Sr., G
14 ppg, 3 rpg, 2 apg
Caden Pawpa, Wagoner, 6-2, Sr., F
15 ppg, 4 rpg, 2 apg, 2 spg
Evan Smith, Hilldale, 5-8, Jr., G
17 ppg, 5 rpg, 3 apg
Kejuan Reynolds, Porter, 6-5, Jr. F/P
16 ppg, 14 rpg
Preston Holmes, Oktaha, 5-8, PG, So.
12.2 ppg, 6.3 apg
Newcomer: Grant Edwards, Fort Gibson, 5-10, G, So.
8.8 ppg, 2.4 rpg
Coach: Jeff Oliver, Eufaula
Reached the 3A state quarterfinals going 13-5, first state trip for Eufaula since 2003.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.