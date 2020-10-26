When first asked about what she hoped her legacy would be to Hilldale softball, senior Drew Riddle’s response was, “I hit the ball.”
She had misunderstood the context of the question, but no one would deny that statement wasn’t clear and concise.
She did hit it, and hit it well.
In repeating as All-Phoenix fastpitch Most Valuable Player, she soured past the .463 mark she had as a junior, hitting .588 in 85 at-bats. She fittingly drew 21 walks.
“Drew got recruited early for a reason,” said her coach and father, Darren Riddle, recalling her commitment to the University of Tulsa prior to her freshman year when being watched in club ball.
“The main reason was because she can swing it. It seems like the better pitch, the better swing, and you find that with kids who can compete. It may not be the position she wants to play, but as long as she can swing the bat, she’s fine with it.”
She predominantly pitched this year, going 17-2 with an 0.78 ERA in 107 innings with 32 walks and 125 strikeouts. Last year she pitched some but on a deeper staff that included Makayla Williams, now at Augustana State (S.D.), and when not in the circle, she was at third, the position she was recruited to play at TU.
As a sophomore she was named to the team as a catcher. That’s a position her dad said the TU staff was so impressed seeing her play that they noted she could possibly plug in there in an emergency.
Father will coach daughter one more summer as part of the Tulsa Elite, but the run of Riddles at Hilldale is over after 11 years. All three, including Danielle and Destiny, were four-time team All-Phoenix team members. Danielle was MVP in 2011, Destiny a two-time MVP (2013, 2014), and all three took Newcomer of the Year as freshmen.
Darren Riddle repeated as Coach of the Year, his team making the Class 4A state tournament a ninth consecutive year and reaching the semifinals for a third consecutive time. It’s his fifth such coaching honor, having also achieved it in 2009, 2013 and 2015.
Should he get it again, there won’t be a daughter around.
“It’s a special year because (Drew) is a senior and that group of girls I’ve had since junior high and stuff,” he said. “If you build that kind of rapport over those many years, it’s tough. So it’s kind of over in that respect, but in coaching you just got to come back and rebuild and go back at it.
“Without a kid coming that will be different, but I’ve got a good solid core coming back.”
Oh and about that legacy? Drew gave another response: “That I always played hard and did my best and supported my teammates when they got down.”
The last name is definitely etched in the tradition.
Meanwhile, Oktaha’s Ava Scott was named this year’s Newcomer honoree. The freshman had taken off a couple years in the sport to focus on basketball, but made a splash in returning, hitting. 391 with seven doubles and 18 RBIs and a .963 fielding percentage in 109 chances as part of a state quarterfinal team in Class 2A.
“It was a tough readjustment, timing pitches in hitting,” she said.
Riddle was among four Hornets named. Senior shortstop Celeste Wood was the other repeat selection on the team. Wood is also headed for the University of Tulsa. Also joining her, Riley Barnoskie, named as an outfielder but who also played some at third base. Her two home runs propelled the Hornets past Cushing in the state quarterfinals. Keely Ibarra made it as a catcher.
Oktaha senior Karley Fewel made it as an infielder, and six other schools joined Oktaha with two selections: Fort Gibson had outfielder Baliegh James and utility player Jordan Hayes; Gore had sisters Ralea Brooksher at catcher and Skye Brooksher in the infield, the former sporting the top batting average (.611) on the team; Checotah had first baseman Kaitlyn Searles and Amanda Brown in the designated hitter role; Muskogee had outfielder Hannah Cawthon and added a catcher in Karsyn York; Haskell had a pair of infielders in Chassi Dowdy and Alex Bowden; Porter got second baseman Brooklyn Spencer and outfielder Brittany Welch; and Webbers Falls pitcher Brooke Wyatt rounded out the team.
