Technique, while a good thing, isn’t always the key to success.
Sometimes it’s just letting loose and having fun.
That helped make Oktaha second baseman Jocelynn Williams’s senior slowpitch season rewarding. While it didn’t end where then Lady Tigers wanted it, Williams herself had an All-Phoenix Most Valuable Player year, hitting .574 in 95 at-bats with 17 home runs, 54 RBIs, and an impressive 1,202 slugging percentage.
“Honestly, I just went out and had a lot of fun,” she said. “I got a newfound confidence in myself and my swing in general and this year I had no issues with that overall, but definitely so in slowpitch. I was very confident out there and just had fun with the group we had.”
Oktaha coach Kia Holmes has seen the best in who she has called “Juice” for years.
“I’ve known her since first grade PE, as well as these other seniors,” Holmes said. “It’s been cool watching her grow into being a leader in the right way. She has that infectious personality and she played so relaxed.
“It’s crazy because I’ve seen it happen so many times in this business, but when she got up to hit, it was like a beach ball floating at her. I know it’s about focus and all, and people underestimate how it is to hit a slowpitch delivery with a good arc, but to her it was like hitting a beach ball, and she was exceptional at it in clutch situations. And she wasn’t just clutch with the bat, but in her play at second, she delivered in big situations.”
Juice is known as that around school. Actually, it’s stuck with her for longer than that.
It was rooted in the brand name of the kids’ drink Juicy Juice.
My mom from the age of 2 picked up on that but was calling my Jocey Juice,” Williams said. “No one is 100 percent sure when, but it went from Jocey Juice to just Juice.”
Maybe because she started playing softball at age 4.
“Well, it is easier to say than when you add Jocey,” she said with a laugh.
She’ll play fastpitch at Coffeyville (Kan.) next year, most likely at second but possibly third.
Holmes was the Coach of the Year. It’s a somewhat bittersweet honor. Her team was 25-3 and two of those losses came in regionals at Silo, a one-run loss to Silo and a 12-6 loss to Valliant, both in the same day. Oktaha had a 21-game win streak going at the time. On paper they were the best shot at continuing a tradition of an area team in the slowpitch state tournament that has existed every season since 1986, but ended this year.
“Our three losses were to state tournament teams (the other being Henryetta) which has helped me sleep at night,” Holmes said. “But it doesn’t take away the good run and how proud I was of this team. Sometimes it just doesn’t happen the way you plan. We had two bad days all year and that’s where our losses came.”
Oktaha had three others make the team — junior pitcher Jordan Otterlifter, senior third baseman Gracie Britten and Newcomer of the Year, freshman shortstop Ava Scott.
Gore senior shortstop Skye Brooksher, sister and junior outfielder Ralea Brooksher and senior outfielder Kara Brimm represented the Lady Pirates, who also were within one win of making state.
Haskell, 18-13 and a district playoff loser to Oktaha, got freshman Saylor Brown named at first base and sophomore shortstop Lynzi Kelley as a utility player.
Checotah, which reached the 4A regionals, had a pair — senior outfielder Amanda Brown and junior Kaitlyn Searles as designated hitter.
Fort Gibson, ousted in 4A districts, got two in senior outfielder Baleigh James and junior second baseman Angel Lyons.
This year, two squads were noticeably missing. Sequoyah did not compete due to the pandemic. Muskogee did not field a team due to numbers.
The selections were made by the Phoenix sports department.
ALL-PHOENIX AREA SLOWPITCH TEAM
Coach: Kia Holmes, Oktaha
25-3, 21-game win streak.
MVP: Jocelynn Williams, Oktaha, Sr., 2B
Hit .574 in 94 at-bats with 8 doubles, 17 home runs, 54 runs batted in, .592 on base percentage, 1.202 slugging, 1.794 on-base plus slugging percentage. Fielding average of .930 in 100 chances.
Pitcher:Jordan Otterlifter, Oktaha, Jr.
25-3, 5.28 ERA, 222 hits in 151 innings, 61 walks 21 strikeouts.
.443 batting average.
1B: Saylor Brown. Haskell, Fr.
.523 in 88 ABs, 9 2Bs, 12 HRs, 49 RBIs, .549 OBP, 1.032 SLUG, 1.582 OPS,
FP .972 in 106 chances.
2B: Angel Lyons, Fort Gibson, Jr.
.526 in 71 ABs, 11 2Bs, 15 HRs, .535 OBP, 1.32 OPS; FP .920
SS: Skye Brooksher, Gore, Sr.
.527, 16 2Bs, 7 3Bs, 13 HRs, 44 RBIs, .541 OBP, 1.047 SLUG, 1.567 OPS.
FP .947 in in 206 chances.
3B: Gracie Britten, Oktaha, Sr.
.542 in 99 ABs, 8 2Bs, 14 HRs, 50 RBIs, .556 OBP, 1.062 SLUG, 1.61 OPS.
FP .908 in 65 chances.
Utility: Lynzi Kelley, Haskell, SS, So.
.564 BA, 101 ABs, 6 2Bs, 18 HRs, 47 RBIs, .598 OBP, 1.198 SLUG, 1.796 OPS.
FP .890 in 164 chances.
Oufielders:
Ralea Brooksher, Gore, Jr.
.580 in 119 ABs, 16 2Bs, 7 3Bs, 13 HRs, 44 RBIs, .600 OBP, 1.160 SLUG and 1.760 OPS.
FP .966 in 59 chances.
Kara Brimm, Gore, Sr.
.579 in 125 ABs, 15 2Bs, 10 3Bs, 9 HRs, 40 RBIs, .592 OBP, .942 SLUG and 1.534 OPS.
FP .908 in 65 chances.
Balieigh James, Fort Gibson, Sr.
.610 in 70 ABs, 14 2Bs, 4 HRs, .614 SLUG, 1.41 OPS. FP .950.
Amanda Brown, Checotah, Sr.
.518 in 110 ABs, 14 2Bs, 14 HRs, 48 RBIs, .558 OBP, 1.027 SLUG, 1.597 OBP.
FP .889 in 99 chances.
Designated hitter
Kaitlyn Searles, Checotah, Jr.
Hit .607 in 107 ABs, 1 HR, 29 RBIs, .528 OBP, .813 SLUG, 1.441 OPS.
Newcomer:
Ava Scott, Oktaha, SS, Fr.
.489 BA in 92 ABs, 9 2Bs, 11 HRs, 36 RBIs, .548 OBP, .946 SLUG, 1.494 OPS.
FP .879 in 141 chances.
