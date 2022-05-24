Senior leadership was a key factor in the success of area soccer teams this year, and with that in mind seniors Pearson Weaver of Hilldale and Sydney Taylor of Fort Gibson headline the 2022 edition of the All-Phoenix soccer team.
Weaver and Taylor were named the boys and girls Most Valuable Players as selected by the sports editor and writers of the Phoenix. Hornet coach Conner Schwab was selected as the Coach of the Year as he guided Hilldale to its second straight appearance in the Class 4A semifinals in just his fifth year at the helm.
“It’s really an exciting honor to have, but at the end of the day, while the coach certainly has an effect on the team, you’ve also to have a bunch of boys who buy into the program. So me this is more like a team of the year award,” Schwab said.
“There are also a lot of people who have helped us get to this point like my assistant coach Tobi Oganla, Justin Stephens, a former player who helped us out this year, and Phil McWilliams and Bryon Brust,.that have helped build this program. This group of seniors was also special since they were one of my first classes when I got here.”
Pearson, an All-State selectee who had 10 goals and eight assists this season while alternating between defender and striker, led a handful of seniors for the Hornets that set new standards for Hilldale soccer during their time on the pitch.
Hilldale not only played and won their first playoff games during that span but also made it to the 4A semifinals the last two years and for the first time ever, defeated arch-rival Fort Gibson this season.
Pearson is the youngest of three Weaver brothers that have impacted the Hilldale program. But unlike brothers Latham and Corbet who were also All-Phoenix selections, Pearson is the only one to be named MVP,
“It’s a big honor to be named MVP because I know there’s a lot of good players in the area, so it’s nice to get that recognition, I didn’t know until now that my brothers never got MVP, so I guess I’ve got some bragging rights,” laughed the youngest brother.
Taylor was also among a talented group of seniors at Fort Gibson and played attacking midfielder for the Lady Tigers. Last year they captured the 4A state championship and this year advanced to the state quarterfinals. In addition to being an Oklahoma Soccer Coaches Association All State player, she was also named an All-Stater by the state Fellowship of Christian Athletes. Taylor scored 17 goals and had 12 assists this season but her leadership of the front line and midfield were just as important as the stats.
“I honestly didn’t see this coming, but it’s a big honor because there are so many good players to choose from,” said Taylor. “At Fort Gibson we had a lot of seniors this year but as an attacking midfielder I had the opportunity to be involved in both the forward and midfield lines and I think maybe I had a little bigger influence on the field than some of the other seniors.”
Joining Taylor on the girls’ squad were teammates Jordan Hayes, Hagen Baccus, Klaire Downey, Natalie Lee and Mattie McCroskey with Hayes, Lee and Baccus all being repeat selectees. As the Lady Tigers' goalkeeper, Hayes along with Lee, McCroskey and Downey were all part of a solid Fort Gibson defense that recorded 35 shoutouts in four years. Baccus, who transferred from Hilldale this year, had 18 goals and eight assists for the Lady Tigers.
Joining the team from Hilldale are forward Aspen Nunn and defender Avery Etchison. Nunn had a breakout season with 20 goals and three assists and was voted the team MVP while Etchison, a four-year starter, was the team captain for the Lady Hornets, who made it to the 4A playoffs again this season.
Rounding out the girls’ team were Wagoner’s Jillian Strange, who recorded 79 goals in her four-year career and is also a repeat on the team, and defender Harley Louviere, both of whom were All-State choices. Also selected were Porter’s Natalie Perry Hunter, who had 18 goals and eight assists and is also a two-time selectee, and Muskogee senior defender Madeline Armstrong, who made All-State and was the Lady Roughers team captain.
On the boys’ team, joining Weaver off Hilldale’s squad are forward Blayne Bryant, midfielder Jaxson Whittiker, defender and All-State choice Patrick Murphy, goalkeeper Colton Morgan and freshman forward Hayden Pickering, who with 25 goals and six assists, was selected as the All-Phoenix Newcomer of the Year.
Up front, Bryant had 10 goals and led the Hornets in assists with 11. Whittiker was the “engine in the middle,” according to Schwab. Murphy, a repeat choice for All-Phoenix, and Morgan were part of a Hornet defense that posted nine shutouts this season.
Fort Gibson was also well-represented on the boys’ side with seniors Seth Rowan, who put in 18 goals this year including a recording-setting six in one game, and Jaxon Perdue. Both were named All-Staters and are repeat members of the All-Phoenix team, along with sophomore Simeon Adair, a two-time pick, and senior Scout Taylor.
Muskogee’s Andrew Hitt, a senior defender and team captain, along with Easton Voyles and Harley Baker from Wagoner were also All-Phoenix selectees. Voyles is a repeat choice on the team and was also named as an All-State pick this year while Baker notched 14 goals for the Bulldogs this year.
