GIRLS TRACK
(Running events)
DE'RIAYAH LEE, MUSKOGEE
Lee’s 44.75 seconds time in the Class 6A 300-meter hurdles won Muskogee its first track state championship in 20 seasons, the last also being in the 300 hurdles. It beat her personal best of 44.96 at regionals. The last state champion was Mariesha Jones (46.74, 2002). She lost the event just twice all season.
GIRLS TRACK
(Field events)
BEKAH BUNCH, OKTAHA
Bunch, a junior, won the Class 2A discus for the second consecutive year, posting a throw of 133 feet, 8 inches on her second attempt. Kinzie Bell of Crescent was second at 129-11.
BOYS TRACK
(Running events)
TY BLISS, GORE
After six first-place finishes and four runner-up finishes in cross country, including state, Bliss ran and won six different meets in both the 1,600- and 3,200-meter runs this spring. That included state — the 3,200 in 10:00.39, 24 seconds ahead of the closest runner, then took the 1,600 in a little under four seconds with a 4:38.71. He was state champion a year ago in the 3,200 and is headed for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.
BOYS TRACK
(Field events)
EVAN KEEFE, HILLDALE
Keefe was state runner-up in the Class 4A shot put at 52-1. Jeffrey Paddyaker of Cache cleared 52-8 3/4 for gold. Keefe won the shot at Hilldale at 54-5 and also won at Pryor, Verdigris Valley Conference and regionals, and was second at Tahlequah and state.
Keefe also was a state-qualifier in the discus, an event in which he won at Hilldale. He has 10 offers for football, seven in Division I.
BOYS GOLF
BREN DUNLAP, OKTAHA
Dunlap, a senior, qualified for state last year and finished as the runner-up here. This year, he wound up sixth at Buffalo Rock in Cushing. Dunlap had a stroke average of 77.5 with wins at Roland at Ben Garen in Fort Smith, Ark., and Wagoner at Sequoyah State Park.
GIRLS GOLF
LAYNE AILSHIE, FORT GIBSON
After a runner-up finish in Class 4A last season, the sophomore won it this year, capping it with her single-best round of the season, a 73 in her second round, and a two-shot victory. She had six first-place finishes — Skiatook at Bailey Ranch, Tahlequah at Cherokee Springs, Eufaula, Verdigris Conference at Mohawk Park, Pryor at Pryor Creek and state. Her stroke average was 73. While Fort Gibson has had team titles, Ailshie’s is the first medalist.
TENNIS
PRESTON CALLAHAN, MUSKOGEE
The senior qualified three years for the state tournament, knocked off that run only by the canceled COVID season. Callahan competed in No. 1 singles in Class 6A and finished 18-13 on the year. Although he was out in two matches at state, he lost to the state runner-up from Edmond North and also the ninth-seed.
