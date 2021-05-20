Field Athletes of Year
Male: Dylan Walker, Hilldale
Dylan Walker was 6-0 this season in the long jump, capping it with a 23 feet, 1 inch effort at state, getting the gold by almost 1 1/2 feet over Trenden Collins of Muldrow. Only two in any classification outdid him — 6A champion Khyland Wallace of Southmoore at 23-2 and Preston Paschall of Burlington in Class A, a 23-3 3/4.
The Hilldale senior, also an All-Phoenix receiver and defensive back, also won the 100-meter dash three times during the season. A false start at regionals ended his bid for gold there. He anchored the 400 relay team that won regionals.
Walker at this point won’t do college athletics, choosing instead to focus on his education in electrical engineering.
Female: Bekah Bunch, Oktaha
Bunch’s winning throw of 129 feet, 1 inch in the discus to win the Class 2A title was the 10th best throw of any competitor at any level of the state finals this year. The throw was also a personal best for the sophomore and capped a string of seven for seven in discus wins during the season.
Running Athletes of Year:
Sydney Terry, Fort Gibson
OK, third isn’t first, which is where she wound up at state. But a little perspective — The junior’s 8-0 record in the 100-meter hurdles was impressive enough before losing it to, well, a 4A state record 14.11 seconds by Madi Surber of Tuttle. Terry was 15.74, besting her previous low of 16.45 at regionals.
Male: Ty Bliss, Gore
Bliss ran the season table in six meets in the 3,200-meter run, finishing in 10 minutes, 11.11 seconds to capture Class 2A gold. The junior was a five-time champion in the 1,600 before finishing second at state there. He was an 800 champion three times.
