It was tough going for area volleyball teams this year.
None of the three teams in the Phoenix coverage area was able to finish above .500, and none of the three got out of their regionals with a state berth.
Still, there were impressive performers, enough for eight to be selected All-Phoenix for 2020.
Muskogee (9-19 in 6A) wound up with three — seniors Chloe Lamont, a setter, and libero Paige Irwin and outside hitter Lexie Reynolds. Lamont averaged 19 assists, three aces and six digs. Irwin had 23 digs, 14 kills and four aces per match, and Reynolds had nine kills, five digs, two blocks and two aces.
Irwin is a two-time selection, having made it as a junior.
Wagoner, 14-16 in 4A, got a repeat selection in outside hitter/middle blocker Marlee Medlin, who averaged 6.3 kills, 6.7 digs, 2.6 aces and 1.7 blocks. Setter Grace Jones averaged 15.6 assists, 5.5 digs and 1.3 aces. Both were seniors.
For Okay (11-19), who was seeking a repeat state trip in 3A, Kinlea Green made it as a senior outside hitter. The lone All-State selection of the group, Green averaged eight kills, five digs and two aces per match. She’s joined by a teammate, junior middle blocker Bailey Walters, who averaged nine kills, three digs, two blocks and one ace.
One school, Sequoyah, missed having a selection due to the Cherokee Nation’s decision to shut down athletics for the fall, due to COVID-19.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.