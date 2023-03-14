Four state champions, three of whom were seeking atonement.
One had just one chance left.
That was Roman Garcia, in his senior season at Wagoner, the Phoenix Male Wrestler of the Year.
Garcia, 30-1, avenged his only loss, an overtime decision against Will Restine of Poteau, by pinning him in 4 minutes, 53 seconds of the championship match at 285 pounds in Class 4A. He was also runner-up at state last year.
“I wrestled slow at regionals and picked up the pace up all tournament and thought about how I finished second at state last year and didn’t want to do that again,” he said.
On his pin? Garcia described it this way: “He tried to body-lock me and his momentum was shifting to one side and I just threw him to that side at the right moment.”
Pace was part of the plan adjustment, said his coach, Brian Edwards.
“You got to take them one match at a time but we had a game plan for that match when it came,” Edwards said. “We knew (Restine) was going to go upper body and that’s where Roman is pretty good. When he shifted his weight to Roman’s right hip that’s when Roman threw him and when you get on your back with Roman, you’re not getting off.”
Garcia had beaten Restine for the conference championship, so the state title was the rubber match between them.
“It goes back to losing that title last year,” Edwards said. “He came out and moved up a weight, not knowing what to expect but a lot of times wrestling from 245 and going against kids 285. He worked hard. He had a goal and it was going to be a disappointing season for him if he didn’t reach that goal.”
He’s headed to NEO on a football scholarship, having been a standout on the defensive front for the state champion Bulldogs, but may get the opportunity to wrestle, Edwards said.
Still top female
Peighton Mullins had a goal — or maybe more so, everyone’s expectation around her.
The junior’s bid at a career run of gold was upended by the narrowest of margins — Symphony Velez edged her 7-6 at 170 pounds. A third consecutive title eluded her on an escape with 14 seconds left in the match, the point breaking a 6-all tie just six seconds after Mullins tied it with a reversal.
Mullins finished 20-1. Her last loss was her freshman year when she went 25-2 in winning her first title.
Veloz was a state champion last year at 165, Mullins won her second gold last year at 152.
Lessons were learned.
“I probably could have put in more work than I did,” she said. “So it was a good learning experience.”
Dealing with the expectations of going for a third consecutive state title as well as being in line to be the first wrestler from Fort Gibson to win a championship in every season had an impact on her, she said.
“At times, nervous, really nervous,” she said.
But again, plenty to learn from and in the end, second-best and repeat Prep Female Wrestler of the Year.
“She’s talented enough to win 90 percent of the time,” said her coach, Sammy Johnson. “I wondered if sometimes it had quit having fun because early on for her you could see it was.”
Veloz wasn’t a pushover. The two hadn’t met since junior high and Mullins lost but the weight range was wider and she faced a 15-pound deficit, 145 to 160.
And in the end it was a one-point match.
“I look back at that (title) match and I think they gave (Veloz) two back points I wasn’t sure were back points, but good things happen to people who work hard and I think she might have worked harder than we did,” Johnson said.
“Still 20-1 is good and she’s already set the bar for future Tiger wrestlers. But we had a goal to be a four-time champ and now we’ve got to come up with some new goals.”
Making the All-Phoenix honor roll are the other three state champions on the boys side.
Blade Walden of Fort Gibson returned at regionals for the first time since Jan. 3 due to a meniscus issue in his knee and the junior capped a 22-0 season with 11 unanswered points to major-decision Triston Grounds of Tuttle 13-2 for Walden’s second title in as many seasons, winning this time at 126.
Cole Mayfield of Warner won at 150 in Class 3A against the guy who beat him in both regionals and state a year ago, finishing 38-2 with the sophomore’s first state title in an 8-3 decision against Salna’s Gavin Montgomery.
Checotah sophomore Colt Collett lost a controversial regional final against Wyatt Meredith of Berryhill at 120 pounds in Class 3A but shut him out in a 5-0 decision in the state finals to cap a 41-1 season.
