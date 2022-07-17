Tuesday’s MLB All-Star Game will have two area ties who are also closers for their respective teams they come from.
NSU and one-time Tahlequah Sequoyah High product Ryan Helsley and former Connors State pitcher Jordan Romano will compete opposite one another. Helsley, a St. Louis Cardinal, will be on the National League squad and Romano, a Toronto Blue Jay, will go for the American.
Helsley has risen to become one of the top finishers this season. He’s 5-1 with an 0.69 ERA with 57 strikeouts in 39 innings. The past two seasons his ERA has been 5.25. and 4.56
5.25 ERA in 2020 and 4.56 ERA in 2021. This past offseason, Helsley underwent knee surgery to end his 2021 campaign. This was immediately following missed time due to an elbow injury.
Romano, the closer for the Toronto Blue Jays, is currently tied for the AL lead in saves with 19. In 34 appearances this season, the Markham, Ontario, native owns a 3-2 record to go along with a 2.73 ERA and 37 strikeouts. Back on April 11, Romano set the Blue Jays all-time record for most consecutive saves with 26. Romano is in his fourth season with Toronto and played at Oral Roberts in 2014.
In behalf of Helsley, a watch party is being held in the Tahlequah area beginning at 6:30 p.m. at Kroner and Baer.
The game begins at 7 p.m. and will be broadcast on Fox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.