Muskogee’s Xavier Brown made the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State Large School East boys basketball team announced Wednesday.
The senior was the lone area player selected at any level. Jeff Fry of Braggs was named as the Small School East coach.
Xavier Brown and James Brown were both named All-Star by Class in 6A, giving the Roughers two there.
Eufaula’s Nick Jones was a 3A All-Star.
The dates for the All-State basketball games is July 29, 7 p.m. small school and 8:30 p.m. large school.
