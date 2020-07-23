The Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association All-State Games will be livestreamed Saturday from Edmond. (https://youtu.be/p4lXi-7yRdw)
Small Schools game tips at 3 p.m. and Large Schools at 5 p.m.
The Large West will be coached by Pauls Valley’s Ryan Caldwell and Woodward’s Jeff Williamson. Large East will be coached by Tulsa Memorial’s Bobby Allison, a former Muskogee assistant. Small West will be coached by Duke’s Nick Gable. Braggs' Jeff Fry and Varnum’s Jon Hadley will coach the Small East.
Large East
Anfernee Nelson, Jenks; Caden Hale, Metro Christian; Davon Richardson, Sand Springs; Josh Jones, Broken Bow; Brayshawn Finch, Tulsa Memorial; Jalen Breath, Tulsa Washington; Conner Calavan, Fort Gibson; Kavon Key, Tulsa Memorial; Mason Alexander, Tulsa Edison; Brock Davis, Holland Hall
Large West
Brennan Burns, Bethany; Christian Cook, Midwest City; Jordan Thompson, Southmoore; Rondel Walker, Putnam West; Demontreal Crutchfield, Del City; Kendural Jolly, Putnam City; Nathaniel Goodlow, Del City; Leontaye McClennon, Lawton MacArthur; Ashawnti Hunter, Lawton
Small East
Patch Hamilton, Asher; Jaden Lietzke, Rejoice Christian; Carson Thompson, Canadian; Tyler Cloud, Quinton; Ethan Newberry, Kiowa; Jaxon Wiggins, Roland; Luke Gunns, Paden; Mason Drake, Perry; Austin Fenton, Talihina; Braden Shaw, Moyers
Small West
Jakobie Kasemeyer, Cyril; Cade Allen, Hammon; Myles Jeffries, Millwood; Daniel Koonce, Crossings Christian; Matt Milner, Duke; Jameson Richardson, Duke; Isaiah Williams, Millwood; Jacob Woody, Cashion; Jace Edelen, Arapaho-Butler; Jerod Kerr, Hooker; Brandon Zeno, Star Spencer
