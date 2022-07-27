Fort Gibson coach Scott Lowe gave credit to his team’s success for his selection as an All-State girls basketball assistant coach for the Large Schools team, but he is having to do it from afar, as no Lady Tigers were among those selected despite an 18th consecutive state trip last year.
But he’s making the most of it, reppin' the Fort, as they say on campus.
“My message to them at our practice was that basketball has given us a lot. We have fun with it, some are getting their college paid for, me I get paid to do what I do, but tonight is just a night to go out there and have fun,” he said. “All these things that coaches talk about that are good, that’s what being an All-Stater is really all about. It’s cool to be around other highly motivated people who are constantly putting themselves on the line.”
Cool too, he said, was a conversation with Ava Greer of Holland Hall whose team beat Fort Gibson in the state tournament.
“When you’re competing against them you want to beat them,” he said. “You get around this setting and you’re reminded we’re all so much more alike than different.”
It was a different kind of game in more ways than one.
A power outage forced the games from Jenks to Sapulpa and a one-hour delay.
The final: West won 62-61.
Sam she am
Samantha Shanks took a following from Webbers Falls to Jenks, but then that turned out to be a detour to Sapulpa.
Thanks to a power outage about 20 minutes before game time, that may be the All-State memory that endures for the two-time All-Phoenix Most Valuable Player. She didn’t know that she scored 10 points in her team’s 67-64 win in the Small School battle.
“We were all in the locker room getting dressed and it just went pitch-black. We looked in the hall and it was pitch-black too,” she said.
They spent some time in limited light playing Knockout, a fast-paced free-throw shooting contest before officials sent everyone to a new location with power.
“It was crazy. Everybody had to drive and got there at different times,” she said.
Shanks nailed a 3 with 30 seconds left to make it a 66-62 game. She had three assists, two rebounds and one blocked shot.
“That’s two out of three wins in the all-state stuff,” she said, noting the win in the Native All-State game. She had 13 points in that game.
Now it’s on to Connors State. She’ll move in on Aug. 12. Her first practice is Aug. 17.
“It’ll be different, the fast pace and shot clock,” she said. “I’m looking forward to that style.”
Wrestlers
Fort Gibson’s Toby West’s All-State spotlight lasted just 30 seconds. Afterward, his arms were hoisted in triumph for the Small Schools East team, which ultimately won 40-18, at Bixby High School.
West defeated Reece Bennett of Plainview at 138 pounds. West was fifth at state in 4A at 138, Bennett fourth in 3A.
“It was an honor to be there and I wrestled hard enough to end it that quick,” said West, an add to the team as an alternate after the original list was released.
At 220, Kyler Pouncil of Checotah lost in the first round to Kyle Wilson of Marlow. At that same weight in February, Pouncil was a regional champion and fifth at state in 3A. Wilson won the title at 220.
Up next
On Thursday, Javontae Campbell of Muskogee goes at it in the Large School boys basketball game at 8:30 p.m., preceded by Eufaula’s Jeff Oliver coaching Ironhead Alex Parish one last time in the Small Schools game at 7, at Jenks. Oliver is the head coach of the Small East.
The games close on Friday at Oklahoma Baptist in Shawnee with football. Hilldale defensive end Cason Albin, Fort Gibson receiver Jaxon Perdue, Wagoner linebacker Gabe Goodnight and defensive lineman Fred Watson and Eufaula lineman Ty Dodd and receiver Khelil Deere. Kickoff is 7 p.m.
