Three area seniors made the Oklahoma Fastpitch Coaches Assocition All-State teams.
Hilldale pitcher Brooklyn Ellis and Hornet teammate Lexi Cramp at first base made the Middle East squad. Oktaha’s Brynn Surmont was selected as a utility player on the Small East squad.
Ellis and Surmont were two-time members of the All-Phoenix team in their career. Both signed with Murray State this week. Ellis was this season’s Most Valuable Player.
Cramp was selected this season and signed with Connors State.
The All-State games will be held next summer.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.